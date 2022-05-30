Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
May 19
Christopher Chase Arnold, 24, and Courtney Grace Pleggenkuhle, 23, both of Denver, Colo.
Connor Landes Choate, 28, and Abbie Elizabeth Nicholson, 27, both of Dallas, Texas
Colin Mathew Clark, 21, and Harley Elexis Brown, 19, both of Summers
Brandon Ray Cornsilk, 39, and Brandy Leigh Taulbee, 43, both of Cookson, Okla.
Kyle Garrett Jones, 25, and Sydney Elizabeth Pierce, 24, both of Springdale
Kyler Richard Pollard, 21, and Jazzlin Rena Lynn Hinman, 21, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Matthew Brett Rowland, 37, and Gail Elizabeth O'Connor, 32, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan William Skinner, 25, and Kaitlyn Marie Schemel, 22, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Hall Walton, 31, and Rachel Susanne Majors, 27, both of Fayetteville
May 20
Jennie Marie Baker, 24, and Marissa Kay Valadez, 27, both of Springdale
Angelo Blake Beauchamp, 27, and Amber Marie Smith, 26, both of Farmington
Joseph Paul Brown, 26, and Sara Ann Jeffries, 27, both of Fayetteville
Kyle Lee Collins, 27, and Stacey Leigh Barrett, 29, both of Springdale
Rick Courtney Cunningham, 44, and Jaime Taylor Byrd, 30, both of Fayetteville
Devin Dwain Daniels, 31, and Hannah Leeanne Mills, 20, both of Springdale
Kyle Patrick Fitzgerald, 27, and Jordan Leigh Brown, 24, both of Elkins
Christian Alexander Fletcher, 26, and Emmaliey Charlene DiRocco, 26, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Ty Alan Atha Frederick, 20, Elkins, and Raina Lee Nalley, 20, Hindsville
Noah Andrew Harvey, 20, and Alexia Ann West, 19, both of Springdale
Christian Michael Hood, 25, and Alberta Paulina Towns, 24, both of Springdale
Scottie Lynn Hudson, 48, and Sheila Kay Coker, 54, both of Garfield
Joshua Miles Hull, 36, and Jessika Lynn Dossantos, 31, both of Prairie Grove
Paul Thomas Kanatzar, 28, and Sharrissa Michela Farley, 25, both of Springdale
Benjamin Allen Krum, 34, and Alexandra Paige Smith, 29, both of Fayetteville
Benjamin Paul Loftis, 29, and Emily Brianne Bates, 26, both of Farmington
Cody Lewis Martin, 31, Bentonville, and Birttany Nicole Wood, 29, Lowell
Bryce Jacob Owens, 24, and Elizabeth Anne Greener, 25, both of Fayetteville
Garrett Clifton Owens, 24, and Catherine De'Lanie Center, 22, both of Fayetteville
Roberto Perez Cordero, 37, and Esperanza Barroso Torres, 38, both of Springdale
Roman Razo Martinez, 39, and Hermelinda Anguiano Aldaco, 49, both of Springdale
Juan Daniel Velasquez Alburgue, 25, and Maydeline Karime Pereira Sandoval, 24, both of Springdale
Miguel Angel Villanazul, 26, and Jessica Varela-Chavez, 26, both of Springdale
Marshall Alan Washburn, 27, and Juliann Elizabeth Sjovall, 26, both of Fayetteville
Lawrence Donovan Williams, 70, and Linda Sue Anderson, 71, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Michael James Wilson, 25, and Hannah Rose Gergeni, 21, both of Springdale
May 23
Edwin Eduardo Beltran Arteaga, 34, and Jennifer Sarai Velazquez, 38, both of Rogers
Andrew James Collins, 37, and Jennifer Marylynne Wilson, 42, both of Farmington
Bennett Andrew Cox, 23, and Anna Karen Witte, 22, both of Fayetteville
Sylas Raymond Dixon, 23, Bluffton, S.C., and Angelica Marie Montes, 25, Fayetteville
Carlos David Herrera Salinas, 21, and Keyli Yulieth De Dios Vasquez, 23, both of Fayetteville
Robert Brendon Jackson, 30, and Kiley Elizabeth Franke, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Jordan Joseph Weisman Morgenstern, 29, and Terra Roselle Borja Falani, 28, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Golden Perkins, 28, and Katarina Nicole Bunner, 27, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Oneal Ray, 25, and Katlin Danielle Cooper, 26, both of Springdale
May 24
Bryce William Anderson, 20, and Craigon McKayla Bradley, 21, both of Elkins
Aneo Aneo, 47, and Meranda Jane Karjin, 38, both of Springdale
Hunter Christian Banks, 26, and Zoe Allana Farmer, 23, both of Fayetteville
Timothy Tyrone Harris, 47, and Stanetta Vae Cook, 44, both of Fayetteville
Braden Matthew James, 29, and Erin Nicole Mullin, 27, both of Fayetteville
David Wayne Robinson, 31, Springdale, and Hannah Mae Smith, 24, Bentonville
Jordan Kirby Trimm, 28, and Alyssa Nicole Statler, 25, both of Fayetteville
May 25
Johnny DeLand Baker, 46, and Jackie Gail Caldwell, 46, both of Fayetteville
Austin Wayne Bell, 24, and Alexis Michaela Newman, 23, both of Hindsville
Andrew Paul Edwards, 24, and Sydney Elizabeth Arhangelsky, 24, both of Fayetteville
David Cole Matlock, 29, and Sally Angeline Montgomery, 27, both of Springdale
Jose Guadalupe Ocejo Araujo, 26, and Barbara Martinez, 26, both of Springdale
Brenton David Perry, 20, and B'elanna Jane Stevenson, 22, both of West Fork
Riley James Rakotz, 20, and Sierra Shea Byrum, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Cody James Rhoades, 26, and Mackenzie Kae Sill, 25, both of Fayetteville
Brian Michael Tarno, 21, and Sandra Marie Decaigny, 22, both of Washington, D.C.