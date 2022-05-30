Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

May 19

Christopher Chase Arnold, 24, and Courtney Grace Pleggenkuhle, 23, both of Denver, Colo.

Connor Landes Choate, 28, and Abbie Elizabeth Nicholson, 27, both of Dallas, Texas

Colin Mathew Clark, 21, and Harley Elexis Brown, 19, both of Summers

Brandon Ray Cornsilk, 39, and Brandy Leigh Taulbee, 43, both of Cookson, Okla.

Kyle Garrett Jones, 25, and Sydney Elizabeth Pierce, 24, both of Springdale

Kyler Richard Pollard, 21, and Jazzlin Rena Lynn Hinman, 21, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Matthew Brett Rowland, 37, and Gail Elizabeth O'Connor, 32, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan William Skinner, 25, and Kaitlyn Marie Schemel, 22, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Hall Walton, 31, and Rachel Susanne Majors, 27, both of Fayetteville

May 20

Jennie Marie Baker, 24, and Marissa Kay Valadez, 27, both of Springdale

Angelo Blake Beauchamp, 27, and Amber Marie Smith, 26, both of Farmington

Joseph Paul Brown, 26, and Sara Ann Jeffries, 27, both of Fayetteville

Kyle Lee Collins, 27, and Stacey Leigh Barrett, 29, both of Springdale

Rick Courtney Cunningham, 44, and Jaime Taylor Byrd, 30, both of Fayetteville

Devin Dwain Daniels, 31, and Hannah Leeanne Mills, 20, both of Springdale

Kyle Patrick Fitzgerald, 27, and Jordan Leigh Brown, 24, both of Elkins

Christian Alexander Fletcher, 26, and Emmaliey Charlene DiRocco, 26, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Ty Alan Atha Frederick, 20, Elkins, and Raina Lee Nalley, 20, Hindsville

Noah Andrew Harvey, 20, and Alexia Ann West, 19, both of Springdale

Christian Michael Hood, 25, and Alberta Paulina Towns, 24, both of Springdale

Scottie Lynn Hudson, 48, and Sheila Kay Coker, 54, both of Garfield

Joshua Miles Hull, 36, and Jessika Lynn Dossantos, 31, both of Prairie Grove

Paul Thomas Kanatzar, 28, and Sharrissa Michela Farley, 25, both of Springdale

Benjamin Allen Krum, 34, and Alexandra Paige Smith, 29, both of Fayetteville

Benjamin Paul Loftis, 29, and Emily Brianne Bates, 26, both of Farmington

Cody Lewis Martin, 31, Bentonville, and Birttany Nicole Wood, 29, Lowell

Bryce Jacob Owens, 24, and Elizabeth Anne Greener, 25, both of Fayetteville

Garrett Clifton Owens, 24, and Catherine De'Lanie Center, 22, both of Fayetteville

Roberto Perez Cordero, 37, and Esperanza Barroso Torres, 38, both of Springdale

Roman Razo Martinez, 39, and Hermelinda Anguiano Aldaco, 49, both of Springdale

Juan Daniel Velasquez Alburgue, 25, and Maydeline Karime Pereira Sandoval, 24, both of Springdale

Miguel Angel Villanazul, 26, and Jessica Varela-Chavez, 26, both of Springdale

Marshall Alan Washburn, 27, and Juliann Elizabeth Sjovall, 26, both of Fayetteville

Lawrence Donovan Williams, 70, and Linda Sue Anderson, 71, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Michael James Wilson, 25, and Hannah Rose Gergeni, 21, both of Springdale

May 23

Edwin Eduardo Beltran Arteaga, 34, and Jennifer Sarai Velazquez, 38, both of Rogers

Andrew James Collins, 37, and Jennifer Marylynne Wilson, 42, both of Farmington

Bennett Andrew Cox, 23, and Anna Karen Witte, 22, both of Fayetteville

Sylas Raymond Dixon, 23, Bluffton, S.C., and Angelica Marie Montes, 25, Fayetteville

Carlos David Herrera Salinas, 21, and Keyli Yulieth De Dios Vasquez, 23, both of Fayetteville

Robert Brendon Jackson, 30, and Kiley Elizabeth Franke, 24, both of Prairie Grove

Jordan Joseph Weisman Morgenstern, 29, and Terra Roselle Borja Falani, 28, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Golden Perkins, 28, and Katarina Nicole Bunner, 27, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Oneal Ray, 25, and Katlin Danielle Cooper, 26, both of Springdale

May 24

Bryce William Anderson, 20, and Craigon McKayla Bradley, 21, both of Elkins

Aneo Aneo, 47, and Meranda Jane Karjin, 38, both of Springdale

Hunter Christian Banks, 26, and Zoe Allana Farmer, 23, both of Fayetteville

Timothy Tyrone Harris, 47, and Stanetta Vae Cook, 44, both of Fayetteville

Braden Matthew James, 29, and Erin Nicole Mullin, 27, both of Fayetteville

David Wayne Robinson, 31, Springdale, and Hannah Mae Smith, 24, Bentonville

Jordan Kirby Trimm, 28, and Alyssa Nicole Statler, 25, both of Fayetteville

May 25

Johnny DeLand Baker, 46, and Jackie Gail Caldwell, 46, both of Fayetteville

Austin Wayne Bell, 24, and Alexis Michaela Newman, 23, both of Hindsville

Andrew Paul Edwards, 24, and Sydney Elizabeth Arhangelsky, 24, both of Fayetteville

David Cole Matlock, 29, and Sally Angeline Montgomery, 27, both of Springdale

Jose Guadalupe Ocejo Araujo, 26, and Barbara Martinez, 26, both of Springdale

Brenton David Perry, 20, and B'elanna Jane Stevenson, 22, both of West Fork

Riley James Rakotz, 20, and Sierra Shea Byrum, 23, both of Prairie Grove

Cody James Rhoades, 26, and Mackenzie Kae Sill, 25, both of Fayetteville

Brian Michael Tarno, 21, and Sandra Marie Decaigny, 22, both of Washington, D.C.