Biden honors nation’s fallen, talks on guns

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Monday that the "Second Amendment was never absolute" and that after the Texas elementary school shooting, there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman.

"I think things have gotten so bad that everybody's getting more rational, at least that's my hope," Biden told reporters before honoring the nation's fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.

His comments came a day after he traveled to the shattered Texas community of Uvalde, mourning privately for three-plus hours with anguished families grieving for the 19 children and two teachers who died in the shooting. Faced with chants of "Do something" as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: "We will."

After the Uvalde trip, Biden spent Sunday night at his home in Delaware. As he arrived at the White House for Memorial Day events, he was asked if he's now more motivated to see new federal limits imposed on firearms.

"I've been pretty motivated all along," he said. "I'm going to continue to push and we'll see how this goes."

In Congress, a bipartisan group of senators talked over the weekend to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun legislation after a decade of mostly failed efforts. That included encouraging state "red flag" laws to keep guns away from those with mental health problems.

"The Second Amendment was never absolute," Biden said. "You couldn't buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn't go out and buy a lot of weapons."

Later, the president and first lady Jill Biden were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Arlington for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Standing at attention under a cloudless sky in the late-May heat, Biden saluted as taps played, after laying a wreath of multicolored flowers wrapped in red, white and blue ribbon in front of the tomb.

Delivering remarks honoring fallen service members, he said, "Memorial Day is always a day where pain and pride are mixed together."

"Today we are free because they were brave," the president said.

But Biden said the nation's experiment in democracy remains under threat, both abroad, in the form of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and in division at home. He called upholding democracy "the mission of our time."

"Our memorial to them must not be just a day when we pause and pray," Biden said. "It must be a daily commitment to act, to come together, to be worthy of the price that was paid."

In his earlier statements to reporters on guns, Biden said he'd not spoken to Republicans on the issue, "but my guess is ... they're going to have to take a hard look."

There is nowhere near enough support from congressional Republicans for broader gun measures popular with the public -- such as a new ban on assault-type weapons or universal background checks on gun purchases. Still, Democratic advocates hope meaningful measures could still pass.

Biden said he had taken some executive actions on guns. "but I can't outlaw a weapon" and can't "change the background checks."

He said he didn't know where congressional negotiations stand, but "there's realization on the part of rational Republicans" that "we can't keep repeating ourselves."

Before returning to Washington, the president and first lady, whose veteran son Beau died of cancer caused by a brain tumor in 2015, attended church Monday morning and laid flowers at their son's grave.

"Today's the day our son died," Biden said at Arlington, telling families that he knows remembrances like Monday's can "reopen that black hole" of pain.

But he said because of their commitment to the ideals of America, "A part of them is still with us no matter how long ago we lost them."

The Bidens also hosted a breakfast in the White House's East Room with about 130 members of veterans organizations, military family groups and senior Defense Department and other administration officials.

The president, the first lady and representatives of five Gold Star families who lost relatives in combat also planted a Southern magnolia tree on the White House South Lawn. The tree came from a sapling of a nearby magnolia planted by President Andrew Jackson in 1835.

As the group used shovels to toss dirt on the newly planted tree, Biden grinned and said "shovel brigade." He and the first lady later held hands with those gathered in a circle around the tree and prayed silently.

GROUND ZERO CEREMONY

Twenty years after a ringing fire bell and a solemn ceremony marked the end of the hellish cleanup effort at Ground Zero, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that a hole remains in New York's heart despite the grand redevelopment of the area where the twin towers once rose.

"We will never forget this. Never, ever," Hochul said of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack. "For many, the devastation, the loss occurred on that day: 9/11. But there's so many who know the bigger story. For 260 days, people showed up here exposed to toxins and contaminants."

The cleanup was more than the removal of nearly 2 million tons of rubble left by the monstrous attack. Thousands of body parts were picked up in the eight-month project, and some led to the identification of victims.

On May 30, 2002, workers hung up their hardhats and put away the black buckets that had been used in the cleanup. The city held a 20-minute, word-free ceremony at 10:29 a.m., the exact time the north tower collapsed 261 days earlier.

Every year since, Hochul noted, the death toll from the terrorist attack has grown as people have succumbed to health complications stemming from exposure to toxic dust at Ground Zero. On 9/11 alone, 2,763 people died at the World Trade Center.

"That is what we don't forget," Hochul said. "The brave people. The sanitation workers who showed up and had to endure the unthinkable -- what they saw."

"The private contractors," she continued. "The city agencies. Everybody who showed up and made sure everything that was drawn from this site was honored and placed in a hallowed ground."

Celebrating the "strength and resiliency" that New Yorkers displayed after terrorists plowed two planes into the twin towers, Hochul said their response gave her confidence that the state would rise after the pandemic.

"At one time, this was a gaping hole," Hochul said in remarks by the leafy park at the 9/11 Memorial, in the shadow of the gleaming One World Trade Center.

"That hole is healed with this beautiful shrine -- this place of solemnity," Hochul said. "But that doesn't mean the hole in our heart has healed."

Information for this article was contributed by Will Weissert of The Associated Press and Tim Balk of the New York Daily News.

