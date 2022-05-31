Black pilots give rides to youths

A weekend full of family activities wrapped up Sunday afternoon with the final day of Black Pilots of America's 2022 Operation Skyhook at Pine Bluff Regional Airport's Grider Field.

The event included Friday's flour bomb drop competition, followed by a dozen pilots giving free airplane rides to 70-plus young people. Saturday's aerial pylon races saw 40 aviators test their planes against the clock before taking up another 100-plus local kids. Sunday's final competition featured helium balloon-popping and rides provided to 70 more youngsters.

The plane rides are part of the Experimental Aircraft Association's "Young Eagles" program. Before climbing aboard the single-engine aircraft made available for the youngsters' enjoyment, accompanying parents or guardians filled out and signed a liability waiver. Upon returning to the ground, each child received a "Young Eagles" certificate for framing.

Rayvon Williams is an airport manager from Watsonville, Calif., and a West Coast Red Tails BPA chapter member.

"The airport I manage is a small municipal field much like Grider," Williams said. "We are always trying to convince state authorities back home the value of small airports like this. We host a fourth-grade field trip each spring and I always ask the kids, 'Do you know who Neil Armstrong is?' Usually several of them raise their hands. I remind them that the first man to set foot on the moon started his flying career in a small Ohio airport just like ours. Then I remind them, 'There's no reason one of you kids can't go on to be the commander of the first shuttle to Mars 20 years from now.'"

In support of that statement, teenager Kylie Rodenberg commented on her ride in Williams' V35 Beechcraft Bonanza.

"My brother and I always enjoy going up with the pilots we first met here five years ago," Rodenberg said. "It's so good to see what our city looks like from above through the beautiful perspective of the sky. It's great to see the community giving kids such a wonderful experience. We hope they keep coming back every year."

Besides the thrill of hitching an airplane ride for an overhead tour of the countryside, kids of all ages also enjoyed the opportunity to meet and talk to the 40-plus pilots from across the country and see the true bond that exists within the group.

Some historically notable figures were present among the aviators, including Les Morris, who was the first Black man to fly commercial aircraft for Eastern Airlines. Morris, who traveled from his home in Green Valley, Ariz., to be part of the festivities, told how his storied career in the skies began right out of high school.

"I took my first flight in 1955 when I was given an hour flying lesson for a graduation gift. I joined the New York Air National Guard the following year. I left the Guard in '63 when I became an air traffic controller. When Eastern was hiring in 1965, I got an interview and became their first Black airline pilot," Morris said.

In his 27 years flying out of New York with the airline, Morris logged 20,000 hours at the controls of the propeller-driven Constellation, followed by a number of jet aircraft, including the 727, DC-8, Lockheed L-1011 and the Boeing 757.

"It was a great experience. They always treated me royally," he said.

Besides old-timers like Morris, there was also pilot-in-training Brandon Willabus, who joined retired U.S. Army Col. Palmer Sullins Jr. in the balloon-popping contest. Sullins is a member of the New Orleans BPA chapter and is a former national BPA president. In the contest, Sullins and Willabus took flight with Willabus temporarily taking control of the plane. They successfully popped two of the elusive targets.

"It's wonderful getting to be a part of Operation Skyhook and meet all these great men and women from across the country," Willabus said. "I've already finished my ground school training for a pilot's license, but I'm still only 12 so I have to wait until I turn 16 to do my final pilot flight exam."

At 7 p.m. Sunday the three-day weekend culminated with an awards banquet where the flying skills of local and visiting pilots were recognized.

First place in Friday's flour bomb drop went to Jessie Hayes IV, while Saturday's pylon races had multiple categories based on the achievable manufacturer's rated aircraft airspeed. The fastest heat is the twin-engine category, which was won by Anthony Hall Jr. Winners, in descending order of rated speed categories, were Charles Masters, who took first in category 5, Thomas Newman Jr. held the top spot in category 4 and Travis Hayes Jr won first place in category 3.

Sunday's balloon-bursting competition required pilots to fly their aircraft propeller through a rapidly ascending helium-filled balloon released from the ground. Competing pilots continue to circle the field time and again as long as they successfully pop the balloon on each pass. The most balloons intercepted was eight by Arkansas Thunderbird chapter member Kennedy Taylor.

Second place was six balloons by Texas-based Wrangler chapter member Ken Sanders, while a second Arkansas Thunderbird, Ken Johnson, took third place with three balloons.

Before an early Monday morning departure from Grider Field in his 1975 Cessna P-model 182, Jarvis DeLaine, Red Tails chapter president and former Air Force National Guard F-4 Phantom weapons system officer, commented on the weather ahead.

"Our 2,000-mile trip here kept getting pushed further south to avoid the turbulent weather up north. We're hoping for better conditions in the air on the return trip back home to California. It's a tough two-day flight but it's such a great time that we plan to do it again next year," DeLaine said.

BPA membership chairman Fred Lewis explained the significance of the event.

"Two new Operation Skyhook attendance records were set for Pine Bluff this year with 120 members turning out from 18 chapters and rides given to nearly 250 youngsters. We have folks here from California, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Atlanta," Lewis said.

The Black Pilots of America who traveled the farthest for the 2022 Operation Skyhook at Pine Bluff Regional Airport's Grider Field are the California Redtails. Members include Rayvon Williams (left) chapter President Jarvis DeLaine, Trevor Sewell, Eric Williams, Milton Ames and honorary initiate Rudy Melson. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



Grandfather Clifford Flowers (left) took a flight with soon-to-be two-year-old Harleigh Mosby. More than 250 kids as young as two were treated to aerial tours of the Pine Bluff area by the Black Pilots of America. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



A single-engine Cessna 177 RG Cardinal makes a near miss on an ascending target in Sunday's balloon bursting competition at Pine Bluff Regional Airport's Grider Field. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

