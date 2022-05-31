Community Briefs 5-31-22

PBHS Class of 1960 to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet Thursday at noon at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, according to a news release.

Those attending the May meeting were Barbara Rogers Langrell, Bob and Lenora Porter, Dorothy Allison Harris and grandson Carey Jernigan, and Bill and Norma Ray.

Questions or updates on classmates should be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

American Legion to host fundraiser

White Hall American Legion Post, 1104 Nancy St. (corner of Nancy and Huckleberry streets) will host a rummage sale Saturday from 8 a.m. until early afternoon, according to a news release.

The fundraiser will be held indoors and outside on the parking lot. Masks will be optional inside. The indoor sales include home interior items and furniture. The exterior sales include children's bicycles, toys and furniture. Proceeds from the sale support the activities of the White Hall Post 232, according to the release.