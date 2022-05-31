Fayetteville’s fire chief discusses plans to build new station





FAYETTEVILLE -- Putting a fire station in the center of town would reduce response time to within four minutes for a portion of the city near Mission Boulevard and Old Wire Road, according to the fire chief.

The city is working with Washington County to put a fire station at the northeast corner of North Street and Woolsey Avenue, where a parking lot lies west of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest building. The county owns the land.

Money to get a fire station somewhere in the middle of town was part of a proposal for a $15.8 million bond issue voters approved in 2019.

Two other fire stations are under construction.

One is on the east side of South School Avenue, south of 22nd Street. Another is east of a police headquarters under construction at Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard and Deane Street. Construction on the fire stations should finish by the end of June.

The Fire Department has a four-minute targeted travel time, Fire Chief Brad Hardin said. A portion of the city stretching from near Gregg Avenue and Sycamore Street and east of Mission Boulevard and Old Wire Road lies outside that range, he said.

A four-minute travel time is the national standard set by the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit that advises fire agencies on policies. Fires grow exponentially and can double in size every minute. There also are proven time limitations associated with cardiac arrest, strokes and other medical emergencies, according to the association.

About $313 million worth of property lies within that area, according to Hardin. If a fire station is built at North Street and Woolsey Avenue, the area would meet the targeted travel time, he said.

Firefighters would be able to get to most of the city within four minutes after all the fire stations are finished, bringing the total to nine stations, Hardin said.

"Right there in the center of Fayetteville, we've got a huge gap," he said.

A company called Insurance Services Office creates ratings for fire departments nationally. The ratings impact the cost of homeowners insurance. The city's rating is a 1, the highest possible. However, about five years ago ISO told the city's Fire Department its rating could go down if it did not build more fire stations, Hardin said.

Homes lie west and south of the proposed site for the new fire station. Hardin said he would understand if neighbors wouldn't want a fire station with lights and sirens from trucks near their homes. However, just about every other fire station in the city has homes nearby. The department picked the best location it could have access to, he said.

"What it boils down to is: We need a fire station in the center of Fayetteville," Hardin said. "I couldn't find anything. There is just no property available. What we could find belongs to the county."

The city is working on getting a legal description of the land it wants to use for the fire station. A lot split will go Wednesday before the city's technical plat review committee, made up of city staff. The proposal would split the more than 10-acre property the county owns into four lots, including a corner lot for the fire station.

The land is already under an institutional zone, so a rezoning and public hearing is not required, said Jessie Masters, development review manager with the city.

The city and county have been in talks for about a year, Hardin said. The land has a deed restriction from the 1950s that says any use other than a hospital would revert ownership of the land to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The local Veterans Affairs office is immediately east of the site proposed for the fire station. The city needs a legal description of the piece it wants in order for Veterans Affairs to release it, he said.

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood said the county would transfer the land to the city once all the legalities are in order and the Quorum Court approves.

"Obviously, it'll be a good service to not only Fayetteville, but to the county as well, having that station there," he said.

The City Council likely won't need to approve the land transfer from the county, City Attorney Kit Williams said. It would be a transaction between two tax-exempt governmental entities, he said. The city and county will not exchange any money in the deal.

"I'm not even envisioning a contract between us," Williams said. "I'm assuming they're just going to convey the property."

The council would need to approve a construction contract to build the station, he said. The Fire Department already has designs ready from the other two fire stations that came out of the bond issue.

The Fire Department would move its Station 2 to the North Street location. The current Station 2 on Garland Avenue would become a central location for trucks to come in and switch out bunker gear after responding to a call, Hardin said.

A parking lot is shown Friday, May 27, 2022, at the intersection of North Street and Woolsey Avenue in Fayetteville. The city plans to locate a future Fire Station No. 10 at the location. Construction of the station is made possible through a $15.8 million fire bond issue voters approved in April 2019. Visit nwaonline.com/220529Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



