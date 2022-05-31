Federal trial to start Wednesday for Alexander doctor at center of Tricare fraud scheme

A doctor from Alexander accused of defrauding the nation's military insurer out of more than $12 million in a fraudulent prescription scheme that took place in 2015 is scheduled to go on trial Wednesday in a Little Rock federal courtroom.

Dr. Joe David May, also known as Jay May, faces charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, violating the anti-kickback statute, aggravated identity theft, lying to the FBI, and falsifying records in the federal investigation. May was originally charged in January 2020 with 43 counts of fraud, obstruction and other federal charges along with Derek Clifton, a former Baxter County basketball coach in a 41-page indictment.

In May of last year, Clifton was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for his part in the scheme to defraud Tricare. Clifton was accused of funneling fraudulent prescriptions to May and profiting some three-quarters of a million dollars before the fraud was uncovered by federal investigators.

Prosecutors said the ringleader of the scheme was Albert Glenn Hudson of Little Rock, a friend of Clifton's and a medical sales representative who admitted last June that he sent prescriptions, rubber-stamped by May, to a Mississippi pharmacy that paid a marketer for whom he worked a portion of the insurer's reimbursements for each prescription. The pharmacy had an exclusive contract with Tricare, which paid the drugs' high costs.

Hudson admitted he pocketed $1.5 million as the organizer of the fraud network. He is scheduled for sentencing in July before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

Although Hudson wasn't named in the indictment, he pleaded guilty in June 2020 to an information -- a charging document that bypasses a grand jury review -- admitting his involvement.

The 31-page charging document alleged that Hudson, Clifton and May, along with others who aren't named, conspired to pay and receive kickbacks to generate fraudulent prescriptions for pain creams, scar creams, supplements and other medications that were signed without the patient being examined first and without regard for medical necessity. It says the conspirators concealed the truth from the pharmacy, Tricare and law enforcement officials.

But, "unbeknownst to Tricare, kickbacks were often paid at every level: to beneficiaries to get the drugs, to recruiters to find beneficiaries, and to medical professionals to rubber stamp prescriptions."

Tricare covered prescription drugs, including some compounded drugs, and processed and paid them along with Express Scripts Inc., a pharmacy benefit manager, in good-faith reliance on claims that the drugs were dispensed pursuant to valid prescriptions, the document states.

It said, "in other words, Tricare and Express Scripts would not have paid for prescription drugs had they known drugs had not been issued pursuant to valid prescriptions," which are those signed by licensed medical professionals after examining patients and determining the drugs are necessary to treat the patient's condition.

The insurance program and its benefits manager also processed and paid the claims "in good-faith reliance on the fact that kickbacks had not been offered, paid, solicited, or received in the course of generating the prescriptions," it said.

The Mississippi pharmacy is identified only as "Pharmacy 1" in court documents. It shipped its compounded drugs to patients across the country.

The information says an unnamed marketer in Tennessee promoted the pharmacy's compounded drugs through various promoters across the country, including Hudson. It says Hudson paid at least five recruiters to find Tricare beneficiaries to receive the drugs, and paid others, including Clifton, to get medical professionals, including May, to rubber-stamp the prescriptions.

A registered nurse practitioner in Arkansas, who isn't named, rubber-stamped prescriptions from Hudson in exchange for $1,000 payments to her daughter for each patient, the document states. It said Hudson then struck a similar deal with a medical doctor licensed in Arkansas, who also isn't named.

The charging document alleges Hudson gave pre-printed prescription forms to his recruiters, telling them Tricare beneficiaries could select whatever drugs they liked, but also advising his recruiters to "push the most expensive drugs."

It alleges that other recruiters who worked through Clifton, at Hudson's direction, were given a script to try to persuade Tricare beneficiaries to agree to receive prescriptions at no cost to themselves.

It was one of many schemes across the country involving Tricare that federal authorities began investigating after an onslaught of claims in 2015 that resulted in more than $2 billion in losses to the military insurer and leading to indictments across the country.

In Arkansas, the scheme has led to at least eight guilty pleas in federal court.

May is charged in a superseding indictment with one count of conspiracy to generate kickbacks and generate fraudulent prescriptions, 10 counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud, four counts of aiding and abetting fraud, two counts of identity theft, three counts of falsifying records to impede an investigation, one count of making false statements and one count of solicitation and receipt of kickbacks and bribes.

May's trial, which will be held before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Jury selection will be followed by opening statements from the government's attorneys, assistant U.S. attorneys Alexander Morgan and Stephanie Mazzanti, and from May's attorney, Shelly Hogan Koehler of Fayetteville.

Information for this article was contributed by Linda Satter of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.