Fish stories deadline today

Today is the deadline to enter the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette fish story contest.

There will be two winners this year: one chosen by our judges and one by the readers. Braden's Creek Custom Rods is donating a fly fishing lesson one day experience, valued at $900, for the judge's selection. Arkansas on the Fly is donating a full, one day guided fly fishing trip for two, valued at $600, for the reader's choice winner.

Voting in the Readers Choice category begins June 1. The winners will be announced in June.

The only rule: The fish story must be true.

Enter your story online at www.nwaonline.com/fishcontest/. All entries will be published online or in NWA Outdoors.



