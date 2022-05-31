Hogs’ season ends short of match play

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks could not piece together enough birdies to offset a spate of double bogeys and finished just beyond the cut line and out of the final eight teams at the NCAA Championships on Monday.

The 13-seed University of Arkansas shot a 13-over 293 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., and finished the tournament in ninth place at 39-over, six strokes behind Texas Tech in eighth.

The final eight teams will be seeded for match play, which begins today on the par-70 Raptor Course.

Arkansas managed 11 birdies, four each from Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira and Luke Long, but the Hogs also had six double bogeys.

The Razorbacks opened the day in eighth place, but were surpassed by the Red Raiders, who carded a 4 over in the last round and finished at 33 over.

No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 3 Vanderbilt both had bogeys on the 18th to fall into a three-way tie with No. 5 North Carolina at 14 over for the tournament, setting up a playoff to determine the top three seeds for match play this morning.

The other teams advancing to match play were No. 7 Texas (17 over), which had the day's best round at 3 under, No. 2 Oklahoma State (21 over), defending champion and No. 6 Pepperdine (26 over) and No. 4 Arizona State (28 over).

The quartet of Texas' Parker Coody, North Carolina's Ryan Burnett, Oklahoma State's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent tied at even-par 280 and went to a playoff to determine the individual medalist which Sargent won with a birdie on the first extra hole.

Fernandez de Oliveira and Julian Perico led the Razorbacks with 2-over 72s on Monday. Fernandez de Oliveira came in at 2 over for the tournament and in sole possession of ninth place.

Perico and Segundo Oliva Pinto, who had a 74 on Monday, tied for 25th place at 8 over.

The senior Long had three double bogeys and shot 75 to place 75th at 25 over. Junior Wil Gibson had a 9 over in the final round and finished 77th.