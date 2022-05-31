Hot Springs man sentenced to federal prison for pandemic funds fraud

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to two counts relating to fraud committed against the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

James Heritage, 39, who also has fraud and theft cases pending in Garland County Circuit Court, also was ordered Thursday to pay $469,082.73 in restitution, David Clay Fowlkes, U.S. Attorney for the Western District, said in a news release.

According to plea documents, Heritage applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan for $183,937.32 using falsified employee and payroll data. He also applied for and received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a supplemental form of unemployment benefits, from 30 different states, by falsely representing to those states' benefits administrators that he was eligible for the benefits.

Both the Paycheck Protection Program and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program are parts of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a federal law passed in March 2020 designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the release said.

The case was investigated by the Department of Labor Office of the Investigator General, the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General and Assistant U.S. Attorney Hunter Bridges prosecuted the case.

"On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud," the release states. "The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international criminal actors and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts."

According to court records, Heritage was arrested Feb. 20, 2020, on state charges of theft of property of more than $5,000 and five counts of fraudulent insurance acts involving Blue Cross and Blue Shield. He is set for a disposition hearing today on those charges in Garland County Circuit Court.

Heritage also has Medicaid Fraud charges pending in Pulaski County Circuit Court from a 2019 arrest.