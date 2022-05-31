Hutchinson renews call for vigilance during remembrance

As dozens gathered Monday at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery to honor those who lost their lives in war, Gov. Asa Hutchinson warned that the United States might again be drawn into conflict as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to rage.

"The United States could be called into action again," said Hutchinson, the keynote speaker at the State Memorial Day Program in North Little Rock. "God forbid that happens, but we have to be strong. We have to be vigilant. We have to be prepared."

State lawmakers, family members of deceased soldiers and veterans joined Hutchinson among the graves of fallen soldiers for the Monday morning ceremony.

"I think about the change that has occurred in this world since we were last together a year ago," the governor said. "With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, when we watch people who are dying, whether they are innocent civilians or those brave warriors who are defending their sovereign country in fighting for freedom, it reminds us that the world changes, that freedom is always at stake and that we can't take things for granted."

Hutchinson spoke of Medal of Honor recipients from Arkansas, including retired Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley who died earlier in May.

He was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2018, upgraded from a Navy Cross awarded in 1970, for his actions in 1968 during the battle of Hue City, South Vietnam. Canley was born in Union County in the community of Caledonia on Dec. 20, 1937. He was 84.

"He took command of his company after his commanding officer was injured," Hutchinson said, citing excerpts from an official description of Canley's valor. "Canley repeatedly rushed across fire-swept terrain to carry his wounded marines to safety."

"I am grateful for his service and his life and the fact that he represented this state very well, but I also recognize that he came home," Hutchinson continued. "Those we honor today did not come back. They gave their life for our country, and we honor them as well."

"The pain never ends," Hutchinson said to the families who lost loved ones in conflict. "Please know that America's gratitude never ends as well."

Wes Ward, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture who served two tours of duty with the U.S. Marine Corps, spoke of his generation's "perspective on Memorial Day."

Ward joined the Marines in 2000, a year before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks rocked the United States and sent thousands of servicemen overseas to fight terrorism in the Middle East.

"When I joined the Marine Corps, then the world was a lot different place," Ward said. "I remember senior Marines giving us a word of caution about the world changing -- less than a year later, the attacks of 9/11 happened, which instantly changed the world we lived in."

Ward recalled men and women he served alongside who lost their lives.

"The pain never goes away, but despite the pain, we remember the impact of their lives, their service and their sacrifice," he said. "I know I will never forget those who I served with, those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. I know I will carry those memories with me for the rest of my life."

"I promise you that every family that has lost a service member still has a huge hole in their lives," Ward said. "That pain is every single day."

"Memorial Day is every day."