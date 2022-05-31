• John Johnson, "Grandmaster Jay" of the NFAC pro-gun militia, was found guilty on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests two years ago, the U.S. attorney's office in Louisville, Ky., said in a statement.

• Michael Hill, a 54-year-old Leland, N.C., man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the first-degree murder of his girlfriend, who was found shot in a hotel room, authorities say.

• Maureen McCann, a meteorologist for Spectrum News 13 television station, advised ahead of Hurricane Agatha making landfall in Mexico's Oaxaca state that Floridians "be prepared, whether it's this or any other system. You want to be prepared, not scared."

• Ted Sams, who was barred from commencement in 1962 for a $4.80 book fine, donned a cap and gown, walked across the stage at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and received his high school diploma with the graduating class of 2022 of San Gabriel High School.

• Vincent Plumas, press manager for the Paris prosecutor's office, said a 36-year-old man who disguised himself as an elderly woman in a wheelchair was referred to a police psychiatric unit after he smeared a cakelike substance on the "Mona Lisa" in an apparent climate-related protest at the Louvre.

• Joey Deason, executive director of the Madison County, Miss., Economic Development Authority, said "we are excited to see them onboarding people" to fill 1,000 jobs at Amazon's 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center scheduled to open in mid-July in Canton.

• Tawaski Lewis, 32, of Abbeville, La., was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the theft of 32 firearms from a federal firearms licensee in Maurice, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release.

• Vince Boemer, a World War II veteran, in a ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis recently welcomed home his late brother Paul Boemer, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Pearl Harbor Attack in Hawaii.