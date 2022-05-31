Kansas guard sees himself leading the Hogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky.-- University of Arkansas point guard target Layden Blocker is just a few weeks away from making his college decision, and he admits he'll be relieved to get it done.

"The coaches try to recruit you so hard," Blocker said. "They're trying to build that relationship and contact and talk to you everyday, which is good but you know, it started last June and sometimes it can get a bit overwhelming. For me, closing out my last EYBL year, it is kind of a relief."

Blocker, 6-2, 172 pounds, of Sunrise Academy in Kansas has officially visited Kansas State and Maryland with official visits set for Fayetteville on June 6-8 and Kansas on June 10-12.

He plans to announce his college decision on July 2, his birthday, after attending the NBPA Top 100 Camp. He knows Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman and his staff will be well organized during this visit.

"They're going to do a great job," Blocker said. "I'm going to try and listen to the game plan they have for me, if I was to go there. Tour the campus and facilities and see what they do on a regular basis."

Blocker was a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman Team as a freshman and sophomore while at Little Rock Christian before attending Sunrise for his junior year.

Like many recruits, Blocker said Musselman and staff recruit him hard.

"They recruit me pretty good," Blocker said. "Almost the whole coaching staff contacts me here and there."

Playing for Bradley Beal Elite in the Nike EYBL Session III event in Louisville over the Memorial Day weekend, Blocker unofficially averaged 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals along with having 4 blocks. He shot 57.1% from the field and 46.1% from beyond the three-point line.

His best game came in Sunday's 62-56 victory over NJ Scholars when he had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

He hit 3 of 5 three-point shots, including one to break a 56-56 tie as the shot clock expired with ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi at court side.

Blocker, who has made two unofficial visits to Arkansas, is a high ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 7 point guard and No. 28 player nationally in the 2023 class.

He said the Razorbacks tell him they want him to lead the team.

"I could be the leading guard, a floor general get out on transition, score and facilitate," Blocker said.

Musselman's high energy level gets Blocker's attention.

"Coach Muss brings a lot of energy," Blocker said. "Watching their games, I see him yelling and screaming and getting hyped and even after the games."

Blocker averaged a third-best 9 points a game for a loaded Sunrise Christian squad while also having 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals a game as a junior. He helped lead the Buffaloes to No. 5 nationally in ESPN's final rankings.

He also had an impressive 3-to-1 assist-turnover ratio and shot 53% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the three-point line.

Seeing fellow Arkansan and former Razorback Moses Moody be a one-and-done and have an impressive rookie season with the Golden State Warriors are inspiring

"Seeing him go to the league and going to Arkansas, it's good thing for the program," Blocker said. "I look at stuff like that too but at the end of the day I have to be myself."

