Question to answer

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Clearly mass shootings are an assailment of these words of our Declaration of Independence. There is no life nor liberty involved. The pursuit of happiness forever corrupted for those suffering the loss of their children and loved ones.

The Second Amendment to our Constitution is likely the most debated. What cannot be debated is that the perpetrators of these horrific crimes were in no way part of a "a well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state ... ." No reasonable person could successfully argue to the contrary.

Sen. Chris Murphy asked quite pointedly last Tuesday on the Senate floor, "What are we doing?" A most eloquent speech with more questions than answers.

I join Senator Murphy in asking: What are we doing? How do we protect our children and others pursuing nothing more than life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?

Sadly this will be seized by many as a political opportunity to fan the flames of "The government is going to take away your guns." Many will buy into that, but the question remains: What are we doing?

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock

Make a new priority

Nineteen children. Nineteen youngsters who arose last Tuesday morning preparing for school, looking forward to being with their friends. Probably laughing as the morning passed into the afternoon.

Nineteen little children who never came home.

What was this act of violence that took their lives? Certainly, we all know that an assault-style rifle was one instrument used in their deaths. As was the case in Buffalo, as in Sandy Hook.

Reflecting upon the words of a writer to Voices in last Saturday's Democrat-Gazette, this individual mentioned the Sen. John Boozman political advertisement where he is shown wearing camouflage and holding a hunting rifle. To loosely paraphrase the writer, he said the Second Amendment was never about hunting.

Let's assume, for sake of discussion, that the writer is correct. Let's also assume that he is suggesting that the real reason for the Second Amendment was self-protection against a government turned tyrannical. That might seem a logical conclusion in an age where a new nation was fighting for her independence and the most feared weapon was a musket-loader. But did the framers of our Constitution and subsequent amendments envision the advent of the assault rifle or the many other military-style weapons?

They did not.

These are weapons of war. These are weapons that have no place in a civilized public society. They are for the armed forces and for that purpose alone.

We are completing the primary voting process and will begin a five-month series of never-ending campaigns and political rhetoric. Let's put as the No. 1 priority from both parties a ban on private ownership of assault weapons. They have no place in our society. The 19 young children would attest to that ... if they were able.

JOHN R. WATTS

Little Rock

Must work together

The mass murder of defenseless, innocent children in Uvalde, Texas, leaves me heartbroken and angry. My prayers are with their souls, their families and community, and the entire nation. The senselessness of this tragic loss is incomprehensible.

As soon as word of the unspeakable event was communicated, "We the People" started taking sides as though the lives of our youngest were footballs to be scrimmaged over. Gun control or gun rights ... but we're all saddened.

Why do we seek simplistic political solutions to what is a profound American problem? Either/or? Nonsense. As a nation that appears to lead the world in Uvalde-like occurrences, we must, and I mean must, find our better angels and strive for bipartisan outcomes.

I do not wish to abolish the Second Amendment. That can never happen in the land of the free. What we have to do is construct a multi-pronged approach to this, so far, intractable disorder.

Sounder gun regulations, far-more comprehensive mental health services, and additional dollars spent on school security for all children of every circumstance are three items I would like us to consider. All at once.

Let's stop the tug of war. Me or you, but not our children? Stop! Who among our politicians has the courage and wisdom to do what is necessary to remove or, at least, diminish this blight that tarnishes the greatest nation on Earth?

I implore those with power and authority to work together to achieve what is truly just and right. Our collective conscience demands it.

Thank you for listening.

ARNOLD HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village

Believing in the lies

I read all of the letters sent to Voices every day and wonder how you leftists (baby murderers) can continue to call the previous administration liars. Look in the mirror; but of course all you can see is "the party." If you watch any of the network newscasts, I can see why you can so easily believe a lie. I am an 84-year-old white conservative who used to be a Democrat until several years ago. I heard Ronald Reagan on a news broadcast that changed my direction. I have never understood how the major networks can look you in the face and lie when they know it's not the truth. Hunter Biden's laptop, for instance; you choose not to care because it's all about the party when you know what he is.

Why is it so important to keep fighting for abortion? It's not about women's health, but when you see that 76 percent of Black babies have no father, I guess that tells you. Not one racist bone in my body, and I so love my country and served in the Army with all colors, and desire for this plague to end.

DON JONES

Bryant