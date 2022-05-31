Mabelvale woman arrested in death of her son, authorities say

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff’s office arrested a Mabelvale woman Monday after her son was likely run over by a vehicle and died.

Cindy Jennings, 53, faces a felony manslaughter charge following an investigation into the death of Joshua Jennings. Deputies found Joshua Jennings lying unresponsive in a driveway in Little Rock on Saturday, according to an arrest report. Joshua Jennings’ age was not included in the report.

During the investigation, authorities determined Joshua Jennings was likely run over by a vehicle. Cindy Jennings was the last person at the Sandstone Drive residence with her son, according to an arrest report.

Cindy Jennings reportedly told detectives on Monday she became angry after thinking her son had taken her purse. She then allegedly backed out of the driveway at a high rate of speed.

While Cindy Jennings said she did not remember hitting her son, detectives learned she and her son had been drinking. Cindy Jennings told authorities she was taking medication while drinking that could cause lapses in her memory, according to a police report.