NASHVILLE — A woman’s body has been found in Howard County, a day after she was reported missing.

Authorities found the body of Summer Denise Younger, 37, late Thursday along Blue Bayou Road, according to information from the Howard County sheriff’s office. Younger’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

She was reported missing by family Wednesday and was last seen Tuesday at her home.

The death remains under investigation.