• The Dave Matthews Band has canceled its West Palm Beach, Fla., concerts over the weekend after a band member came down with covid-19. The Grammy-winning band, whose popular hits include "Crash Into Me" and "The Space Between," was scheduled to perform Saturday and Sunday nights at the ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre, an outdoor venue. "Due to a positive COVID case inside the band, we must regretfully postpone tonight and tomorrow nights' appearances in West Palm Beach, FL.," the band posted on its website. "We are incredibly sorry to all our fans who planned to spend the holiday weekend with us. Please hold on to your tickets as we work towards a rescheduled date." The band did not identify the member. It's not the first time covid-19 has impacted the band. In November, saxophonist Jeff Coffin contracted the virus and couldn't perform a two-night run at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The shows went on, with saxophonist Ben Golder-Novick filling in, according to reports. A September concert in Durant, Okla., was canceled, with the band tweeting, "it was not possible to implement the band's COVID-19 policies in this venue."

• Late-night TV host James Corden and pop star Harry Styles took over an apartment in Brooklyn, N.Y., to shoot an impromptu music video for Styles' new single "Daylight." The four women who live in the apartment -- one clearly a Styles superfan -- were more than happy to lend their living space to the "As It Was" singer. The segment, which aired on Thursday's "The Late Late Show With James Corden," follows the British duo as they create a confetti-filled, colorful and bubbly video from scratch to accompany the upbeat track. With only three hours and a $300 budget, Corden managed to pull off his music video directorial debut. It didn't hurt to have a crew of top-notch camera operators, editors and, of course, Styles. The four women who lived in the apartment swear they had no idea it was going to happen. "If we knew [they were stopping by] we would've at least brushed our hair!" they told Variety in an interview. "Daylight" is the fifth song from Styles' third studio album, which was released to much fanfare this month. "Harry's House" is aiming for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 album chart and is on pace to have the highest-selling first week of any album this year. The 13-song LP also set a record for the largest sales week for a vinyl album in the United States, within three days of its release on May 20, according to Variety.



