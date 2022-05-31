Notes taken from afar





"I sometimes wonder," American diplomat George F. Kennan once told an audience, "whether in this respect a democracy is not uncomfortably similar to one of those prehistoric monsters with a body as long as this room and a brain the size of a pin: He lies there in his comfortable primeval mud and pays little attention to his environment; he is slow to wrath--in fact you practically have to whack his tail off to make him aware that his interests are being disturbed; but, once he grasps this, he lays about him with such blind determination that he not only destroys his adversary but largely wrecks his native habitat.

"You wonder whether it would not have been wiser for him to have taken a little more interest in what was going on at an earlier date and to have seen whether he could not have prevented some of these situations from arising . . ."

It'd be easy for Americans to say to themselves, "Yeah, well, we got our own problems." But the world's problems tend to become America's when we least expect it. See Ambassador Kennan's comment. He was working in the American government on Dec. 7, 1941, and for years thereafter.

So as we try to fix so many of America's problems ourselves, let's take careful notes about what is still going on Over There. So we can't be accused of paying little attention to our (international) environment.

• CNN reports that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been sent to what's called "filtration camps" in Russia. What they're filtering, we don't know. It's described as part of a systemized forced removal plan.

"Although some Ukrainians have voluntarily entered filtration camps to try to escape the fighting by entering Russia," the network reports, "many have been picked up against their will at checkpoints and in bomb shelters. After spending an average of around three weeks at the camps--where sources and eyewitnesses say they are held in inhuman conditions, interrogated and sometimes tortured--some are sent across the border into Russia and given state documentation."

Others are scattered around here and there--for example, 10,000 miles away to Sakhalin Island, off the country's Pacific coast. Which at least sounds better than a filtration camp.

CNN says the Russians did not respond to requests for comment.

• Vlad the Impaler apparently told the Italians that he'd allow Ukraine to start exporting food to the world again, if only those mean democracies in the West would lift sanctions against Russia.

According to wire reports, Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of wheat and corn. And many African nations have depended on Ukrainian food, and have for years. But now the Russians have put up a blockade around Ukrainian ports. The few Ukrainian boats that have luck enough to get around Russian ships have to deal with all the mines in the harbors.

This is what "weaponizing hunger" looks like. If it isn't a war crime, it should be.

• The Russian government has decided to remove the upper age limit for its military. Until now, you had to be 40 or younger if you wanted to serve in uniform as a Russian soldier. Now, not so much.

Russian state TV--there is no other kind anymore--will tell you the special operation in Ukraine is going swimmingly. But other news suggests otherwise.

• Enough with the bad news. Some good news came out last week and made it to the front pages in Arkansas: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has decided to grant fast-track status for residents in southern Ukraine who want to become Russian citizens!

There were no reports about how many people took up the offer.



