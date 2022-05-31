NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Catching black bass with top-water lures is a heart-stopping way to catch them.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are hitting top-water lures around flooded bushes and timber. Points are good places to fish. Spinner baits and plastic worms are other good bass lures for high-water spring fishing.

Crappie have finished spawning, but can still be caught in shallow water with minnows or jigs around bushes and wood cover. Average surface water temperature is in the low 70s.

Fishing guide Mike Bailey said striped bass are biting well for anglers who can find them. Try the north end of the lake, from Rocky Branch park to the dam. Brood minnows are the best bait.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports fair walleye fishing in deep water. Try nightcrawler rigs and crank baits. Bluegill fishing is good in shallow water with worms or crickets.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports trout are biting well on Power Bait in bright colors. Nightcrawlers are another good trout bait. Small jigs and small crank baits are worth a try.

Power generation has increased at Beaver Dam so drift-fishing in a boat may be the best tactic.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms. A black worm with blue speckles is a good choice. Crappie are biting minnows or jigs. Start at the bottom and work up until the right depth is found. Bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said black bass are biting well on all types of bass lures. Anglers are catching crappie from the old White River bridge on minnows or jigs. Bluegill are biting close to grass beds on worms.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie have finished spawning. They can be caught 12 to 15 feet deep around brush with minnows or jigs.

Black bass are hitting top-water lures early. Crawdad-colored crank baits and swim baits are good bass lures.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. Swim baits and top-water lures may also work.

Siloam Springs,

Crystal lakes:

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs five to 10 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

Try for catfish at Lake Eucha with cut shad, nightcrawlers or liver, Stroud suggests. Try for black bass with creature baits such as a plastic lizard or Zoom Baby Brush Hog. Jig and pigs or square-billed crank baits are worth a try.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with a variety of lures including Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crank baits, jerk baits and plastic worms. Crappie are biting well on hair jigs around brush, docks and structure. Catfish are biting all types of catfish baits.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits around brush and docks. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or minnows around brush and docks. Catfish are biting fair on cut bait or shad.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service reports good fishing for largemouth bass in shallow water around flooded bushes with top-water lures. Plastic worms, tube baits and jig and pigs worked around bushes are also good. Try for smallmouth bass in deeper water with plastic worms or jig and pigs.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



