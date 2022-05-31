NWA outdoor briefs

No license required

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas is from noon June 10 through midnight June 12. Arkansas residents and nonresidents do not need a fishing license or trout permit to fish in Arkansas during this time. All other fishing regulations apply.

Cash in on stripers

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish. Then call (479) 295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned in person to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.

Kings River cleanup set

The Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold its Carroll County river cleanup on the Kings River on Saturday. Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at the Grandview bridge access along Arkansas 143 south of Grandview. Bring a boat and a sack lunch. The cleanup will be followed by pizza, live music and a drawing for a kayak.

For more info go to kingsriverwatershed.org or call (870) 654-4134.

Duo wins at Beaver Lake

Warren Edwards and Allan Shannon won the NWA Young Life benefit bass tournament held at Beaver Lake on May 21. Their five-fish tournament limit weighed 17.85 pounds.

Ronnie Eldridge and Wes Usrey were second with 16.94 pounds. Hunter Jordan and Ryan Cline placed third with 16 pounds even.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Jason Sandidge, Clint Williams, 15.06; fifth, Allen Westfall, Jeff Swaffer, 14.82; sixth, Austin Evans, Scotty Parsons, 14.61; seventh, Brad Netherton (fished solo), 13.33; eighth, Josh Ray, Seth Nobles, 13.24; ninth, Gordon Harriman, Tim Clark, 13.02; 10th, Casey Odle, Reed Fell, 13.0.

Leonard Marrs and Brian Reynolds had big bass at 5.89 pounds.

Fish with a veteran

The annual John W. Brown Fishing with a Veteran bass tournament is set for Saturday at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Each team must have at least one veteran or military personnel.

Fishing begins at 5:45 a.m. Entry fee is $80 per team or $100 on tournament morning at Prairie Creek. Prizes are $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $700 for third. Big bass prize is $200. Prize for the smallest legal bass is $100.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish to enter. For details contact Keith Harmon, keithH@crosschurch.com or call (479) 684-9935. Registration is also available at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or Cross Church in Springdale.