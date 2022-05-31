Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Arizona DB killed in crash

Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney's death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent. "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," the team said. The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died. The Dallas County sheriff's department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash. Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman. Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.

No alcohol sales at Georgia games

The University of Georgia will not sell beer and alcohol to most football fans at Sanford Stadium again in 2022. The Athens Banner-Herald reported that Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks made the comments Thursday after Georgia's athletic board meeting. The school began selling beer and alcoholic seltzer this past season for men's and women's basketball games in Stegeman Coliseum and at baseball games at Foley Field and softball games. Brooks, though, said Georgia wants to move slowly on alcohol sales. "That's not even a discussion point right now," Brooks said "We introduced it at Stegeman, Foley Field and softball and it's been a slow roll out. We're going to be very intentional about that. That's just not on the agenda right now for Sanford." Beer and wine have been for sale at football games since 2019 in some club areas that require pricey donations to the athletic program. Those who rent private suites can also stock them with alcohol that is delivered before games. Georgia became the 11th SEC school to offer alcohol sales at athletic venues.

HORSE RACING

Rich Strike preps for Belmont

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike completed his final major workout in preparation for the Belmont Stakes on June 11. The colt ran 5 furlongs in 59 seconds in between races Monday at Churchill Downs with exercise rider Gabe Lagunes aboard. "He got away real well and worked exactly like we wanted him to do," trainer Eric Reed said. "The track was a little quicker since it was in the afternoon but it was exactly what we wanted to do." Rich Strike won the Derby on May 7 at 80-1 odds, the second-biggest upset in the race's history. The colt is scheduled to leave for New York today. Reed and owner Rick Dawson opted to skip the Preakness on May 21 to give Rich Strike more time between starts. "There's no doubt about his confidence," Reed said. "It's like he knows what he did in the Derby. I still don't think we've seen the best of him."

BASEBALL

Greinke placed on 15-day IL

Kansas City veteran Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained right forearm, the most significant in a flurry of roster moves by the Royals before opening a three-game series with the Guardians. The 38-year-old Greinke complained of tightness in his arm following Sunday's start in Minnesota. He allowed 5 runs -- all on 3 home runs -- in 4 innings in a 7-3 loss to the Twins. Greinke is 0-4 with 5.05 ERA this season. A six-time All-Star, Greinke is in his second stint with the Royals, who signed him to a $13 million, one-year contract in March. He's also pitched for Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondback and Houston Astros in 19 seasons. The club also placed relievers Gabe Speier and Matt Peacock on the injured list, and outfielder Brewer Hicklen was returned to Class AAA Omaha.

Rangers make moves

Versatile infielder/outfielder Brad Miller was put on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Texas Rangers, who called up Josh Smith from Class AAA Round Rock to make his big league debut. Miller was put on the IL with right hip impingement. He was removed from Sunday's game at Oakland with tightness in his hip in the fifth inning. He hit his seventh homer earlier in the game, and his batting .228 with 23 RBI in 41 games. Texas also recalled outfielder Zach Reks from Round Rock. Hard-throwing right-hander reliever Albert Abreu was designated for assignment. Smith and Reks were both in the starting lineup for the Rangers on Monday night in the opener of a four-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Texas acquired Smith from the Yankees in the six-player trade last July that sent slugger Joey Gallo to New York. Smith was a second-round pick by the Yankees out of LSU in the 2019 amateur draft, and went into this season rated as one of the top 10 prospects for the Rangers.

Tigers promote Clemens

Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers on Monday for a possible major league debut. Roger Clemens planned to be at Comerica Park today, when his son could make his debut. Clemens was assigned No. 21, which hs father wore with Boston from 1984-96 and with Toronto for the following two seasons before switching to No. 22 with the New York Yankees and Houston. "Obviously, I'm trying to create my own career path here, but to wear his number is awesome," Kody Clemens said. "Luckily, we always say that I'm glad I'm a hitter, not a pitcher, so I don"t have to live up to what he did. Half a career as his is unbelievable." Detroit recalled the infielder/outfielder from Class AAA Toledo of the International League and put outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck. Clemens is expected to start in the second game of today's doubleheader against Minnesota, when right-hander Cole Sands is slated to be on the mound for the Twins. A third-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with 8 homers and 31 RBI in 45 games. Drafted as a second baseman, he has played first, second, third and left this season. Detroit needed depth because of Grossman's injury and Miguel Cabrera's bad back.

Correa out with covid

Carlos Correa has tested positive for covid-19, the Minnesota Twins said after Monday's 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers. "We found out during the game," Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He's back at the hotel resting and we'll figure out what the coming days will mean for him." Baldelli said the 27-year-old shortstop had not been feeling well but doesn't have significant symptoms. "He's under the weather, but nothing above and beyond that," Baldelli said. "I think resting and hydrating are the most important things for him right now." Monday's game was the first in a five-game, four-day series against the Tigers. Correa is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. He left the Houston Astros after seven seasons to sign a $105.3 million, three-year contract in March, a deal that allows him to opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.