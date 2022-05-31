100 years ago

May 31, 1922

MENA -- A moonshine still fashioned from a cream can and a piece of hollow log has been added to the collection at Sheriff Thornton's office. The crude outfit was captured at Walter Rainwater's home, near Old Potter, it said, and a small amount of mash destroyed.

50 years ago

May 31, 1972

• The Mayor's Youth Council's annual summer rent-a-kid program officially will get under way Thursday, according to Miss Sandy McLeod, Council co-ordinator. ... Youngsters who are interested will be asked to fill out an application form for summer work. Miss McLeod said job orders from employers would range from answering the telephone, babysitting, washing windows and running errands to a variety of other jobs. Last summer, more than 100 young persons worked 1,000 hours on more than 250 different jobs, she said. The total amount earned was almost $2,000, she said.

25 years ago

May 31, 1997

JONESBORO -- City officials hope a proposed 1 percent sales tax on prepared food will beef up their parks and recreation department, but others say yet another tax in Jonesboro is difficult to swallow. The City Council will vote Monday whether to impose the tax, which could generate $700,000 to $800,000 annually. Mayor Hubert Brodell said the money would first be used to pay for construction of an $11 million sports complex in west Jonesboro. ... The tax would be levied on prepared food sales at all Jonesboro restaurants, delicatessens, cafeterias, convenience stores and catering services. ... Not all people are sold on the idea of a tax, however, including those who make a living selling food to others. ... Alderman Johnny Pratt said he favored letting residents vote on the tax.

10 years ago

May 31, 2012

• Doubts surfaced Wednesday about the viability of building a new Broadway Bridge connecting Little Rock and North Little Rock next to the present one, which would be used as an Arkansas River crossing for pedestrians and cyclists. ... A concern about the latest proposal came from Mark Stodola and Pat Hays, the respective mayors of Little Rock and North Little Rock. They wanted to use the $3 million that would've been used to demolish the old bridge to help shore it up. But a question now exists whether that can be done under the rules governing the use of federal bridge money. At issue is whether the 90-year-old bridge is a historic structure. ... The Metroplan board of directors voted to waive regular procurement procedures to expedite the hiring of an engineering consultant to assess the structural integrity of the bridge before the cities agree to take over ownership. ... Scott Bennett, the director of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, told the board his agency received a letter from the Department of Arkansas Heritage that said the bridge wasn't eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.