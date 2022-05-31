OTHERS SAY: The country wants and needs stricter gun laws

The Los Angeles Times

At the gathering of the most ardent opponents of gun control, in the state where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed one of the nation's laxest gun laws--allowing almost everyone over age 21 to carry handguns without a license--Donald Trump enjoyed the safety of a room where firearms were banned. The Secret Service insisted on it.

If only the children and teachers of Texas could be assured such respite in their own classrooms.

Instead, we live in a country where last Tuesday's horrific news that a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, amounted to the latest entry in a long and tragic list of mass shootings that have killed and injured people at schools, grocery stores, churches, synagogues, movie theaters, concerts, nightclubs and even an office holiday party.

No wonder most Americans want stronger national gun control. A Gallup poll this year found that 52 percent of Americans said laws regarding the sale of firearms should be made more strict. While that number is lower than it was a few years ago--perhaps a reflection of the gun-buying binge that took place during the pandemic--Gallup's research nonetheless finds strong public support for common-sense restrictions. That includes proposals to require background checks for all gun purchases, ban high-capacity ammunition magazines and assault weapons, and require a 30-day waiting period for all gun sales.

So it was a revolting, head-spinning act of arrogance for Abbott to say Wednesday that shootings in California and Illinois "prove" that the gun laws here don't work.

Then there was the folly of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton suggesting that the way to curb school shootings is to arm teachers, principals, gym coaches, maybe even guidance counselors.

The House passed legislation last year to expand mandatory background checks to include nearly every transfer of a firearm, a long-overdue requirement. But it stalled in the Senate.

But Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is holding out for the possibility of a bipartisan agreement on gun control. For the safety of the nation, we urgently hope it will succeed. Democrats would be wise to look for common ground.

And Republicans should take a cue from the NRA conference in Houston.