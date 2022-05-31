PBS sets July start for ‘Rise and Shine’

Season two of "Rise and Shine," an Arkansas-produced six-week educational program for kindergarten-through-fifth grade students, will air on Arkansas PBS from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. weekdays, beginning July 5.

Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Department of Education partnered to create the latest season of the show, which is designed to support and boost academic achievement in literacy, math, science and social studies among elementary school students.

The more than 90 hours of programming is led by Arkansas teachers to reinforce learning in key subjects, including literacy, math, science and social studies.

The over-the-air broadcast of "Rise and Shine" is intended to help fill the void for students who do not have internet access outside of school, whether due to availability or associated expense

Supporting materials for families and students are available and free in both English and Spanish. "Power Packets" are available for download or can be requested to be mailed directly to homes, day cares, summer camps and more at myarpbs.org/riseandshine.