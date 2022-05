Police reported a homicide in west Little Rock early Monday, the city's second since Saturday.

The victim, a male whose name wasn't immediately released, was killed in the 11300 block of Gila Valley Road, police said shortly after 6:30 a.m. in a Twitter post.

Police responded to a "shooting just occurred" call in the area just before 5 a.m., an online dispatch log indicates.

No other details were released.