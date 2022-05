A Shreveport man died Friday in a crash on U.S. 71 in Scott County.

Adrian Crawford, 53, was headed south when the 2001 Mercedes he was driving crossed the centerline and struck a 200o Chevrolet head-on, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Chevrolet's driver, 53-year-old Robert Jones, and passenger Cody Jones, 26, both of Waldron, were injured, the report said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, the report said.