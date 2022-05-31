Water utility set to shut bill-pay drive-thru in LR

The drive-thru at Central Arkansas Water's downtown Little Rock office, which began as a pandemic-era option for customers to pay their bills, will be closed July 1.

Douglas Shackelford, director of public affairs and communications for Central Arkansas Water, said demand for the drive-thru was steadily dropping. Of Central Arkansas Water's 150,000 residential customers, less than 1% used the drive-thru to pay their bills, he said.

In April 2021, about 2.5% of the utility's customers paid through the drive-thru, but after Central Arkansas Water pushed its free online-payment option, that number drooped to 0.95% in July.

"It's just for the cost of operation for the amount bills we collect," Shackelford said.

The water utility has mailed out notices to customers who used the drive-thru, Shackelford said. Instead people can choose to pay their bills online, through the mail, quick pay options at some convenience stores or at a drop box near the utility's office on 221 E. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock. Customers can also set up an autodraft through their bank accounts, use an e-check or pay with a credit or debit card.

Those who pay at kiosks have to pay an additional $2.95 flat fee.

Central Arkansas Water's lobby at its Little Rock office, which has been closed since March 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic, will remain closed for the foreseeable future, Shackelford said. Shackelford said Central Arkansas Water staff members who used to work in the lobby have been moved to "positions where they were needed the most."

"We had a very low percentage of customers that actually utilized the lobby, like less than 1% of our total customer base," Shackelford said. "So, frankly, we haven't had too many folks who have missed it."

Some places have closed their employee-staffed downtown Little Rock drive-thru and lobby options for their customers in recent years, even before the pandemic began.

Bank of America closed its downtown Little Rock branch in the lobby of the Bank of America Plaza tower on West Capitol Avenue in July 2018.

In 2020, Regions Bank closed its downtown Little Rock lobby.

Entergy Arkansas closed its employee-staffed offices for payments and service turn-on requests in 1995, said Kacee Kirschvink, communications manager for Entergy Arkansas. In-person payment options are still available through third-party Quick Payment Centers, such as Kroger and Walmart, listed on the utility's webpage, she said.

"These [Quick Payment Centers] are what replaced our local office payments and they provided more than triple the number of locations where people can pay their bill," she wrote in an email Friday.

Entergy Arkansas offers other ways people can pay their bills -- by mail, phone, text, online or autopay.

The Pulaski County treasurer's office offers the usual array of options for people to pay their annual property taxes, but taxpayers can still go to the Pulaski County government building in downtown Little Rock and pay in-person, an employee in that office said Friday.