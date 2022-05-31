Youngsters carry Cards by Brewers

ST. LOUIS -- Fast-starting Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, rookie Andre Pallante got his first big league win in his 17th appearance and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Monday.

Paul Goldschmidt, batting just behind Gorman in the No. 3 slot, also hit two-run homer for the Cardinals.

Gorman, a 22-year-old who was the 19th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, made his major league debut on May 20 and hit his first home run Saturday off Milwaukee's Adrian Houser. Gorman homered on a changeup from Nick Martinez (2-3) for a 2-1 lead in the third inning, had his second three-hit game and is batting .387.

"You got to be able to adapt super quickly," Gorman said. "There's quick adjustments that have to be made. Part of my game is drive in runs and hit the ball hard and far. Big thing for me to do is get a big pitch to hit and do some damage."

He singled in the first but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. He also walked.

"He can put a little fear in that opposing side at any time," St. Louis Manager Oliver Marmol said. "He can leave the yard."

Pallante, a 23-year-old right-hander, allowed one run and five hits over 3 1/3 innings with a career-high five strikeouts and no walks. He was the second of five pitchers in an all-bullpen game for the starting pitcher-short Cardinals.

"It's pretty cool," Pallante said. "I've been pitching here for a while. It's kind of worn off a little bit. My dream was always to pitch in the major leagues. Once I got comfortable doing that, the wins and that stuff falls to the wayside. I just want to keep pitching well."

Pallante gave his father baseballs from his first game and his first strikeout. The pitcher is keeping the ball from his first win.

Goldschmidt hit his 11th home run of the season, a seventh-inning drive off Steven Wilson that was his fifth in seven games. Goldschmidt is batting .352 with a 21-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in a career-high 35 consecutive games, the longest streak in the major leagues this season.

GIANTS 5, PHILLIES 4 (10) Curt Casali hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to put San Francisco over Philadelphia in a long-ball contest that extended the Phillies' losing streak to four. Wilmer Flores and Evan Longoria also homered for the Giants. Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins went deep for the Phillies, who lost in extra innings for the second straight day.

ROCKIES 7, MARLINS 1 Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza doubled to drive in three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, helping Colorado rally past Miami. The game also included the longest home run of the season in the MLB, a 496-foot shot in the second inning from Miami's Jesus Sanchez. It reached the third deck concourse at Coors Field.

BREWERS 7-3, CUBS 6-1 Tyrone Taylor homered in both games, Aaron Ashby struck out a career-high 12 in the nightcap and the Milwaukee Brewers swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs. Luis Urias lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie in the opener. The Brewers trailed 4-2 before Taylor's two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer, and Milwaukee led 2-1 in the second game when Taylor homered off left-hander Brandon Hughes in the eighth. The Cubs extended their losing streak to three.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, BRAVES 2 Pavin Smith hit a three-run homer, Zac Gallen had another strong start on the mound and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves. The Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak, bouncing back after getting swept by the Dodgers over the weekend.

METS 13, NATIONALS 5 Starling Marte and Nick Plummer each homered and finished with four RBI as the New York Mets rode an early offensive outburst to rout the Washington Nationals. The top three batters in the Mets' order -- Luis Guillorme, Marte and Francisco Lindor -- combined to reach base in their first nine plate appearances, all of which occurred in the first three innings against Nationals starter Erick Fedde and reliever Andres Machado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, ATHLETICS 1 Yordan Alvarez hit a pair of no-doubt homers, Framber Valdez pitched a two-hitter for a rare complete game and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics. Alvarez hit a 469-foot drive to give Houston its first run in the fourth against Blackburn and added a 444-foot shot to nearly the same spot in the eighth off A.J. Puk for his 14th homer of the season.

TIGERS 7, TWINS 5 Jonathan Schoop became the third player from Curacao with 1,000 major league hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle to help Detroit beat Minnesota in the opener of a five-game series. Schoop, a 30-year-old infielder in his 10th big league season, singled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth for his 1,000th hit and tripled leading off the seventh as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon. He joined Andruw Jones (1,933) and Andrelton Simmons (1,163 through Sunday) as players from Curaçao with 1,000 hits.

GUARDIANS 7, ROYALS 3 Andres Gimenez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning off rookie Collin Snider, sending the Cleveland Guardians over the injury-riddled Kansas City Royals. Gimenez's shot to center field off Snider (3-2) scored pinch-runner Ernie Clement and rookie Oscar Gonzalez, who singled in the inning to make up for a gaffe earlier when he threw the ball into the stands with two outs.

ORIOLES 10, RED SOX 0 Tyler Wells pitched six smooth innings of two-hit ball and the Baltimore Orioles got early homers from Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias in a victory over the Boston Red Sox. Anthony Santander sealed Baltimore's third win in the five-game series with a three-run homer in the ninth.