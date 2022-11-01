36 school districts in Arkansas to see aid in repairs

More than $19 million in state funding will go to 36 public school districts to help with their warm, safe and dry campus repairs, the Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation Commission decided Monday.

The 36 projects -- including new roofs, security features and heating/air conditioning units -- were approved months ago but not funded in the current 2021-2023 cycle of Academic Facilities Partnership Program money.

Tim Cain, director of the Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation, said Monday that the $19,887,049 for the projects became available after planners of other projects that were approved for funding rescinded their applications for state aid.

Cain said districts can rescind project plans for a number of reasons. Those can include a district's failure to win voter approval of a necessary tax proposal to help pay for their projects, escalating costs of building materials, or identification and use of a different funding source such as federal covid-19 relief.

Cain told the three-member commission, which is chaired by Education Secretary Johnny Key, that this 2021-23 cycle is the second consecutive two-year cycle in which all requested projects have been provided access to state aid.

"The schools will be pleased," Key said in complimenting the commission's 3-0 vote for the newly funded projects in districts such as North Little Rock, El Dorado, Marion, Harrisburg and Cabot.

The Northridge Middle School in Van Buren, as an example, is scheduled to get just over $2 million for roof and heating/air conditioning renovations as the result of Monday's commission vote. That's the largest amount for any one campus.

The Cabot School District is in line for more than $4 million for work at five campuses.

Little Rock Central High is on the list for more than $923,000 for replacement of a chiller. And Mabelvale Elementary, also in the Little Rock School District, is on the list for $98,562 for its heating and air conditioning system.

The Academic Facilities Partnership Program provides a share of the total cost of a building project.

That state share is calculated based on the local property tax wealth of a district, with those districts that have significant local tax revenue receiving a smaller percentage of the state building funds than other districts with lesser property tax revenue.

"We're excited for the schools," Cain said Monday, calling the newly funded warm, safe and dry projects "good for Arkansas."

In addition to the $19 million available for the previously unfunded 2021-23 cycle of projects, there is another $7,588,999.30 that will be carried forward into the 2023-25 cycle of building projects, Cain told the commissioners.

Construction of new spaces, including new school buildings, are typically more expensive than warm, safe and dry projects. When a couple of sizable space projects were rescinded, Cain said money became available for funding other projects and for carrying a surplus into the new cycle.

The Commission for Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation in late April approved the distribution of $92.2 million in state aid for 58 building projects in 45 Arkansas school districts. The money was for year two of the 2021-23 cycle of funding.

The projects to be funded in part with that state money included new school buildings in the Watson Chapel, Jacksonville/North Pulaski, Benton and Highland school districts, as well as school building additions, new roofs, new heating and air-conditioning systems, and new security systems.

Lawmakers created the Academic Facilities Partnership Program -- in which the state shares in the cost of building academic spaces -- in 2006 to modernize public schools. That was done in response to a state Supreme Court decision that had declared Arkansas' public schools inequitable, inadequate and unconstitutional.

Besides Key, commission members are Larry Walther, Arkansas Finance department secretary, and Mark Conine, president of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.



