OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: An avatar of love

Our terrier Audi died last week. She was at least 12 years old, and until a few days before she died she was joyous and vibrant. Her passing was unexpected but peaceful, and we were with her.

Audi was a registered therapy dog, and she knew and was known by a lot of people. Since I posted about her death on social media we have been flooded with reminders of how good and caring people can be. We have had hundreds of condolence messages. They all matter, they all help. But I have not been able to make myself read, much less answer, every one of them. It is good to know they are there. When I have gathered myself a little I will read every one.

Maybe it is not difficult to earn the love of an animal. Maybe it is enough to feed it and keep it safe. Maybe you don't even need to do these basic things. Abused animals might love their abusers; I know there are spirits more tranquil and forgiving than my own. I am judgmental. I hold grudges. I never forget a perceived slight. When I forgive it is something I do for myself, to bolster my self-regard and to uncomplicate my life. I am not authentically gracious, though that is how I should like to be perceived.

There are people who will tell you that everything is transactional and all creatures act as they do to accrue some advantage for themselves. They will argue that your boyfriend doesn't really love you, but he attends to you and asks you questions about your day because he wants to use your body for his pleasure. These people will argue that love does not exist, that it is a sappy concept conjured by weak minds unable to bear the truth of a lonely universe where each of us in locked into an impenetrable hermetic consciousness.

Each of us is a universe of one, they might say. And they might be proud of their unflinching rationality.

They might be right, for all I know.

But most of us believe in mystery, and in the inadequacy of our minds to puzzle out the cosmos. We don't know why we're here, or why children and little joyous dogs who never held a mean thought in their heads have to go through the terrible things they go through on their way out of the world. We don't know why criminals prosper and so many of us seem intoxicated by cruelty. Maybe we don't understand why we ourselves are intoxicated by cruelty, why we are fascinated by bullies and nihilists.

I believe that much of our experience is random; that none of us deserve full credit or blame for our circumstances and the mark we make upon the world. We are lucky we don't get what we deserve; but damage, incremental and profound, is passed down generation to generation.

None of us are completely capable of overcoming everything that has ever happened to us; all of us have benefited from the struggles and suffering of others. The best we can do is the best we can do, and we all from time to time need help. And that maybe the best thing we can do is be of service to each other, not necessarily in ostentatious ways, but in small and quiet ones.

Maybe when you don't know what to say, you don't have to say anything. Maybe you can just be. Maybe you can just touch a shoulder, or click a button on a screen to register your solidarity with someone who has sustained a loss. Maybe if you are a small fuzzy dog with poorly cropped ears and one eye, you can put your trusting head in the lap of a stranger.

Audi was, more than any creature I've ever known, an avatar of love. She seemed to have a boundless affection for people and other dogs and kittens. (She did hunt and kill small birds, out of some deeply installed instinct, but nobody's perfect.)

She flashed her good face to children, to the homeless we encountered on our walks, and especially to those who seemed in need. She climbed into wheelchairs, she licked the crying faces of frustrated little kids. She was fearless in her love, practicing what Roman African philosopher Saint Augustine called "amor mundi" -- love of the world.

It was natural to her.

It is not natural to me, and maybe not to you, but I find it instructive. What Audi wanted, I think, was connection, an assurance that all was well with that part of the world she could influence. She was a do-gooder, a crusader for joy, intent on making whatever small difference in whatever room she happened to be in. She did not worry about any picture larger than the one before her; she did not procrastinate or dream, but inhabited the immediate moment.

She only ever worried about storms. She was as sensitive to the roil of ions and dips in barometric pressure as she was to the emotional weather of her two-leggers.

She was a marvel and a mystery, unique among her kind. Over the last couple of years, after covid canceled all her therapy dog events, we took her with us almost everywhere, and I think she delighted in all of the world she saw. The weekend before she died she went to Harvestfest; the next day we took her to see the witches ride down Kavanaugh Boulevard.

She was limp in Karen's arms, a floppy rag, but her heart was strong, and that gave us hope. False hope, as it turned out, but in the eternal moment in which she lived it was her gift to us, the best that she could do.

So thank you for the messages, the nods and freighted silences. I know the death of a dog who lived a fine life is hardly a tragedy, but it is hard when it is raw, and the way I process things is to sit down at a keyboard and let things go.

I am still sad now but I will be happy again, because we often are what we decide to be. And I have decided to be braver and happier and better from now on, and partly that's because I know how good people can be. And I know you are worth it, because Audi loved you all.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.



