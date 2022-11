Pine Bluff, 1908: "Fighting before the days of 30-30's," someone had over printed the image of frontier combat. The depot was built by the Iron Mountain Railroad in 1906, a subsidiary of the Missouri Pacific that also served the Cotton Belt Railroad for passengers. It was deeded over to the city in 1955 and in recent years housed the Jefferson County Historical Society.

