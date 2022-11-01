Arkansas’ treasury earns $40.6M in quarter, investment portfolio rises to $9.7B

With the help of rising interest rates and an increased investment portfolio, the state treasury earned $40.6 million in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, Arkansas Treasurer Dennis Milligan reported Monday to the state Board of Finance.

Earnings on the state treasury's investment portfolio that totaled $9.7 billion on Sept. 30 are up from the $13.1 million earned in the same quarter a year ago, the Benton Republican said.

The state treasury's investment portfolio has increased in size because of a variety of factors, including higher than expected state sales tax revenue, federal coronavirus relief funds that haven't been used by the state yet, and interest earned on the investment portfolio, Milligan said.

The state treasury's book investment return for last quarter was 1.971% and exceeded the state Board of Finance's target rate of return of between 1.7% to 1.8% for last quarter, he said.

The board on Monday voted to increase its target rate of return to between 2.1% and 2.2% for the quarter that began Oct. 1 and ends Dec. 31.

With inflation at a 40-year high and not giving any indication of slowing, the Federal Reserve has voted twice to raise interest rates by 0.75% to increase the rates to between 3% and 3.25% during the quarter, Milligan said. He said the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate is the main indicator for analyzing the fixed income market and it rose to an average rate of 3.1% during the quarter, he said.

"While many Americans are struggling with inflation and seeing a dip in their retirement portfolio earnings, these rate increases have had the opposite affect on our portfolio," he said.

Milligan said the state treasury's long-term investment portfolio earned $27.8 million last quarter, compared to $12.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. This long-term investment portfolio primarily consists of mortgage-backed securities, U.S. treasuries and agency bonds, he said.

"As mortgage rates have risen due to the fed rate hikes, we have been able to lock in some of those higher rates at a longer duration," Milligan said. "We have done this by reinvesting principle from premium mortgage-backed securities at a higher yield. Additionally, the excess cash flow produced by our short-term portfolio has allowed us to make new long-term investments at varying durations for higher yields."

Milligan said the state treasury has continued to diversify its investment portfolio as part of its strategy to make the portfolio stable and capable of withstanding every changing economic times.

The state treasury's short-term investment portfolio earned $12.7 million last quarter, compared to $615,000 in the same quarter a year ago, he said. This short-term investment portfolio includes commercial paper, certificates of deposit and checking and money market accounts, he said.

"In one quarter, we fulfilled all of our yearly obligations to the budget stabilization fund and the highway fund, and if we keep going at this rate the state treasury could be looking at the highest investment receipts earned since 2002, which is as far back as our records go," Milligan said.

In 2016, the Legislature enacted Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to raise about $50 million in state funds to match about $200 million a year in federal highway funds. The plan relied largely on using 25% of the state's general revenue surpluses and $20 million a year in earnings from the state treasury.

The state treasurer's senior investment manager, Robert Romanik, said the state treasury's investment portfolio is off to a great start in fiscal 2023 by raising more than $40 million in income last quarter and Federal Reserve members continue to communicate the need for higher short-term interest rates until stubborn inflation is controlled.

This should create a foundation for higher rates over the next several months and perhaps quarters and "we anticipate a full year income projection potentially reaching $155 to $160 million," he told the state Board of Finance.

Milligan said the state treasury has earned roughly $540 million since he took over as state treasurer in January 2015.

"We have created a solid foundation for the treasury that future treasurers can rely on for years to come," he said.

Romanik said the state treasury's investment portfolio at the start of 2020 was predominately comprised of two sectors -- liquidity in the form of commercial paper and structured mortgages, also referred to as CMOs.

Over the past two years, the state treasury's investment team has transitioned the portfolio from one with a concentrated and unbalanced risk profile to a portfolio that provides stability across various economic and interest rate scenarios, and now manages more than a dozen different asset class subsectors, he said.