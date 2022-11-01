Back home again

FAYETTEVILLE -- After enduring their most treacherous road sequence of the season, the Arkansas Razorbacks return home for a three-game stand against three currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's 3 p.m. matchup against No. 23 Liberty.

The Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) managed to go 2-3 in a brutal five-game stretch against Texas A&M, Alabama, Mississippi State, BYU and Auburn, with four of those five games away from Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The University of Arkansas' 41-27 win on Saturday at Auburn snapped a six-game losing streak to the Tigers and gave the Hogs back-to-back road wins for the first time since 2015 at Ole Miss and LSU.





Asked at his Monday news conference about returning home for the first time since a 49-26 loss to then-No. 2 Alabama on Oct., 1, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said, "Thank you, Lord. It was time to get back home.

"Everybody says it, but we truly have the greatest fans in the country and they want to see the Hogs play and we want to play in front of them, It's a big deal for me, our staff and our team to play in front of the state of Arkansas. Big deal. So we're really excited and we have three in a row."

Liberty comes to town on a roll, fresh off an open date and the announcement of Coach Hugh Freeze's eight-year contract extension through the 2030 season at a salary just under $5 million per season.

The Flames are 7-1 with the loss a 37-36 setback at Wake Forest in Week 3 in which Liberty went for a two-point conversion and failed following a touchdown with 1:11 left in the game.

"They went for two, and unfortunately for Liberty they didn't make it, or they'd be 8-0 right now," Pittman said. "Really, really good football team obviously, and beat BYU the week after we did, bad. So, we know we have our work cut out for us."

Liberty, based in Lynchburg, Va., entered The Associated Press Top 25 at No. 23 on Sunday, the second time the program has made the rankings during their fifth season as an FBS member. The Flames went 10-1 during the covid-19 season of 2020, finishing at No. 17 for the highest ranking in school history.

Freeze said being one of the top Group of 5 programs in college football was an achievable goal for the Flames, who have competed as an FBS Independent but will join Conference USA next season.

"I made no bones about it since I came here," Freeze said at his Monday news conference. "I thought our goal should be [to be] one of the top G5 programs in the country."

Arkansas has played an unrelenting schedule in which every opponent played in the postseason last year. Every team the Razorbacks have faced have been ranked in at least one poll this season with the exception of Auburn, which fired Coach Bryan Harsin on Monday.

The Flames, 0-2 all time against SEC opponents, will be the fourth team ranked No. 23 at the time Arkansas played them, following games against Cincinnati, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Looming behind Liberty are home games against current No. 15 LSU and No. 11 Ole Miss, who both face Alabama between now and their games at Arkansas.

"We're really excited and we have three in a row," Pittman said. "So obviously we need to win. Each win will pump up our fan base a little bit more and ... they'll help us win. If we're fortunate enough to win on Saturday, I'm sure it'll be a lot to do with the home crowd advantage."

The Flames have an intriguing situation going on at quarterback. Senior Charlie Brewer, who has been at Baylor and Utah, is returning from surgery to place a pin in a broken bone in his hand suffered during a 29-27 win at Southern Mississippi in four overtimes in the season opener.

Redshirt freshman Kaidon Salter, who began his career at Tennessee, helped engineer a comeback to beat the Golden Eagles, but he suffered a groin injury and is just starting to run again. Meanwhile, Johnathan Bennett, who threw two interceptions in the season opener, has been guiding the Flames through most of their current five-game winning streak.

Bennett is 77-of-134 (57.5%) passing for 939 yards, with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and an efficiency rating of 125.6, and he's rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown.

"I would expect Brewer to do like he did against BYU and try to go," Freeze said. "I think the off week really helped him. He threw it a lot better today than he did two weeks ago when he was trying to practice. So I would anticipate right now both JB [Bennett] and Brewer being ready. Not sure about Kaidon."

Bennett completed 24 of 29 passes for a career-high 247 yards and a touchdown in a 41-14 win over BYU, which Liberty touted as its biggest home game in school history.

"Well, he's been very inconsistent, and then he just won the biggest game in school history and looked really good doing it," Freeze said. "So I've got these two things battling in my mind, of 'Man, if you watched all of our games up until BYU, you would say, 'Well, they're really inconsistent.' Then you watch the BYU game and you're like, 'Dang, he's really accurate and good.' I'm glad we have him. Both will probably see time."

Pittman said both Bennett and Brewer are good.

"Obviously they've won games with both of them," Pittman said. "They're very similar in that they're both athletic. Both have good arms. You know, Coach has got a decision. He's the coach, he's got a decision on what he wants to do, because certainly Bennett has been playing well. We'll be prepared for both of them."