Benton County jail employee arrested in connection with DWI

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County Sheriff's Office employee lost his job after being arrested Sunday night, according to officials.

Derek Stamps, 34, a jailer at the Benton County Jail, was arrested Sunday night in connection with driving while intoxicated, said Adam McInnis, public information officer for the Bentonville Police Department.

McInnis didn't know where in the city the arrest took place nor what time.

Stamps wasn't listed on the jail roster Monday morning. McInnis said a citation is issued in most DWI cases and the person must remain in custody until sober if there are no other charges associated with the crime.

Stamps was driving a county issued, nonenforcement unmarked vehicle at the time. He is no longer employed by the Sheriff's Office, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins.