Bentonville School District hosting Choose Love event

BENTONVILLE -- The School District next week will celebrate its fourth year participating in the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement with an event on the downtown square.

The event runs 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9. Student choirs and bands will provide music. There will also be food trucks, game booths and free ice cream.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement partners with school districts nationwide to emphasize the importance of social and emotional learning for kids at school. Choose Love was founded by Scarlett Lewis in honor of her son, a victim of the Sandy Hook school shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. Lewis will speak at the event.

Leslee Wright, district director of communications, has worked closely with the organization since their affiliation began in 2019. The community has responded overwhelmingly since then, Wright said. This year's event will include the participation of Haas Hall Academy and Thaden School, which leads Wright to believe the message is truly resonating with the community.

Past Choose Love events in Bentonville -- in 2019 and 2021 -- have drawn more than 500 people.

Peyton Epperson, 15, is a national Choose Love ambassador and sophomore at Bentonville High School. She will attend the event for enjoyment while helping to oversee games and booths.

As an ambassador, the teen is trusted with identifying areas within the school lacking the organization's core values -- courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion-in-action -- that allow people to "choose love."

Peyton, who joined the organization two years ago, said the effects of the pandemic have been eye-opening and can still be seen in some kids in terms of isolation and struggling to get back to normal.

"So the work I've been allowed to do feels inspirational and authentic," Peyton said.

Cortney and Kelly Carlson are co-chairs of the event.

Cortney Carlson is a mom of two girls who attend Baker Elementary. She credits another parent and her children for inspiring her to get involved. Carlson said there were many contributing factors and pros to getting involved, but having children of her own and hearing the founder's story, "It just hits close to home."