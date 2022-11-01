Biden rips ‘war profiteering’





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden accused oil companies Monday of "war profiteering" as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production.

Biden, in brief remarks, criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for Americans. The president suggested he will look to Congress to levy tax penalties on oil companies if they don't begin to invest some of their profits in lowering costs for American consumers.

"My team will work with Congress to look at these options that are available to us and others," Biden said. "It's time for these companies to stop war profiteering, meet their responsibilities in this country and give the American people a break and still do very well."





Biden took aim at one company, Exxon Mobil Corp., that reported $19.7 billion earnings in the third quarter alone. He criticized the Irving, Texas, company for using record profits to provide shareholders with hefty stock buybacks but failing to invest in production improvements that would benefit consumers at the pump.

Another Texas oil company, Chevron Corp., had $11.23 billion in profits in the third quarter, almost reaching the record profits it attained in the previous quarter.

Over the past two quarters, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell PLC, BP PLC, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergies SE earned over $100 billion in profits -- more than they earned all of last year and more than 2½ times what they earned in the same quarters of 2021.

"Oil companies' record profits today are not because of doing something new or innovative," Biden said. "Their profits are a windfall of war, a windfall for the brutal conflict that's ravaging Ukraine and hurting tens of millions of people around the globe."

Congress would have to approve any additional taxes on energy producers -- a tall order in the current Congress. Americans have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months, paying more than $4.80 on average for a gallon of regular at the beginning of July, according to AAA.

They've since fallen to $3.76 on average nationally, and $3.25 in Arkansas, according to AAA, but the White House says gas prices still should be lower, given declines in global oil prices over the same period.

Biden has been critical of energy companies' profits since at least June, when he complained publicly that "Exxon made more money than God this year."

His threat of windfall taxes on energy companies follows calls by progressive Democrats, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, for such a proposal. Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Congress to tax the profits of oil companies.

"Crude oil prices are down, but oil and gas companies have jacked up prices at the pump in California. This doesn't add up," Newsom said Friday. "We're not going to stand by while greedy oil companies fleece Californians. Instead, I'm calling for a windfall tax to ensure excess oil profits go back to help millions of Californians who are getting ripped off."

The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill in May authorizing the Federal Trade Commission to punish companies that engage in price gouging and adding a new unit at the FTC to monitor fuel markets. The bill has stalled in the Senate.

A related measure by Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., has not come to the Senate floor for a vote.

"This is exactly the type of leadership we've been waiting for from President Biden," said Jamie Henn, spokesperson for the group Stop the Oil Profiteering. "Big Oil has made nearly $300 billion in excess profits this year by gouging us at the pump. A windfall profits tax can provide immediate relief by redirecting that money into the pockets of hardworking Americans."

Industry groups have condemned the prospect of a windfall tax, with American Exploration & Production Council CEO Anne Bradbury saying it "would likely backfire by further driving up energy costs for American families and businesses."

"Rather than taking credit for price declines and shifting blame for price increases, the Biden administration should get serious about addressing the supply and demand imbalance that has caused higher gas prices and created long-term energy challenges," said Mike Sommers, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute.

"Today, the President is proposing to raise taxes on the U.S. natural gas and oil industry that is competing globally to produce the fuels Americans need every single day. Oil companies do not set prices--global commodities markets do," Sommers said.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Daly of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices and oil companies profits, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Washington, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm listen. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)





