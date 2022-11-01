Bidens host kids

at Halloween fete

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, on Monday were hosting the children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members for trick-or-treating at the White House on Halloween. But it was shaping up to be a soggy affair.

Rain fell Monday morning in Washington and showers were forecast for throughout the day.

It was to be the Bidens' first time welcoming trick-or-treaters as president and first lady. They were in Europe for Halloween last year, their first in the White House. They had the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the executive mansion lit up in orange for the spooky holiday.

Some 5,000 guests -- children and their adult chaperones -- were expected to stream through the gates to the south side of the White House, where Biden and his wife were to hand out treats as part of this year's "Trick-or-Treating in the President and First Lady's Neighborhood."

They were invited through local community groups, relevant organizations and labor unions, the White House said.

Details on what the president and first lady were to hand out to trick-or-treaters were not released. In past years, they received little boxes of presidential M&Ms and/or a White House-baked cookie. Michelle Obama added dried fruit in her quest to help children eat more good-for-you foods.

Several Cabinet departments and agencies will also participate, including the Education and Transportation departments, along with NASA, the U.S. Secret Service, the Peace Corps, the White House Fire Brigade and the White House Military Office.

Halloween has been celebrated at the White House since the mid-20th century, according to the White House Historical Association, a private, nonprofit organization.

Mamie Eisenhower decorated the White House for Halloween for the first time in 1958. Photographs of costumed children in the Oval Office -- President John F. Kennedy's kids Caroline and John Jr. -- emerged during that administration.

Since then, first families have celebrated Halloween by hosting trick-or-treaters or throwing parties for friends and White House staff. Larger events have been held on the grounds, especially by families with younger children, such as Amy Carter, Chelsea Clinton and Malia and Sasha Obama.

President Richard Nixon went big for Halloween, hosting a series of public events for local children. In 1969, the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance was turned into the mouth of a 17-foot tall pumpkin. Visitors walked past two witches stirring cauldrons after they entered.

President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, held annual combination costume and birthday parties for friends and staff because the first lady's birthday fell on Oct. 26. In 1993, they showed up dressed as President James Madison and first lady Dolley Madison.

Ex-officer to face

trial in shooting

The Associated Press

A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said Monday.

Judge Nicholas Ayoub announced his decision after hearing testimony last week and seeing video about the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Mich.

A jury will decide whether Christopher Schurr's use of deadly force was necessary "after a full and fair trial," Ayoub said.

Lyoya, 26, briefly ran from a traffic stop, then grappled with Schurr across a front lawn before the white officer shot him at point-blank range. The final moment last April was recorded on video by a man who was a passenger in the car with Lyoya.

Schurr repeatedly told Lyoya to take his hands off the officer's Taser, according to video. The refugee from Congo was on the ground when he was killed.

Ayoub only had to find probable cause to send the case to the Kent County trial court, a low standard at this stage under Michigan law.

Grand Rapids police Capt. Chad McKersie testified Friday that Lyoya had gained an advantage over Schurr during an intense physical struggle. But the judge noted that McKersie was unsure whether Lyoya was trying to flee or to attack the officer.

So far "there is sufficient evidence from which a jury could conclude that (Schurr) did not reasonably believe that his life was immediately at risk," Ayoub said.

Schurr's attorney argued that the officer was defending himself and that Lyoya wouldn't give up. A forensic video analyst, Robert McFarlane, testified that Lyoya failed to comply with 20 commands.

"He pushed. He shoved, popped his arms," lawyer Matt Borgula said.

Schurr, an officer for seven years, was fired in June after being charged with murder.

A lawyer representing Lyoya's family, Ven Johnson, said a trial will be a key step toward "obtaining full and complete justice."

Grand Rapids, which has a population of about 200,000, is 160 miles west of Detroit.

Lyoya's killing by an officer came after numerous others in recent years involving Black people, including George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis sparked a national reckoning on race; Daunte Wright, who was shot during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis; Andre Hill, who was killed in Columbus, Ohio; and Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed in North Carolina.