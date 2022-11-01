Body found in rural Jefferson County

An unidentified body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road in rural Jefferson County on Tuesday.

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office said investigators are in the early stages of the case. According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to the area south of Pine Bluff at about 3:33 p.m. after a property owner found the body of an unidentified person on unimproved land, which was not far off the roadway. The owner reportedly made the discovery while out visiting the land.

“When investigators arrived, they did not find an immediate source of identification,” said Maj. Gary McClain, the sheriff’s office operations commander.

“Therefore, we have very little information to go on at this time, but the investigators are actively processing the scene in effort to collect evidence. The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further forensic investigation as to the identification, cause and manner of death.”

Whether the body was male or female has not yet been determined, Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of the body or circumstances surrounding the death is asked to call the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the 24/7 dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.