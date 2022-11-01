UCA names local Leadership Fellows

The University of Central Arkansas named Constacion Humphrey of Stuttgart and Hannah Walker of Poyen to its list of President's Leadership Fellows.

The fellows serve as student representatives of the President's Office while sharing their personal collegiate experience at various events, on and off campus. Students are selected based on an application and interview. The group was created in 2014, according to a news release.

VA office sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 17. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Nov. 16, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

These clinics are held monthly. The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is located at 2200 Fort Roots Drive at North Little Rock and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

Agency sets menus

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches this week include:

Today -- Ham with pineapple sauce, yam patty, green beans, roll, pecan dessert, and milk.

Wednesday -- Chili cheese coney dog, coleslaw with grated carrots, fruit, cookie, and milk.

Thursday -- Loaded baked potato with meat, cheese, and vegetables, roasted brussel sprouts, peanut butter silk pie, and milk.

Friday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pears, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.