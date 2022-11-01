Conway police arrest man in Monday night shooting near Hobby Lobby

Police have arrested a man in connection with a Monday shooting that happened near the Hobby Lobby in Conway, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

Rafael Johnson, 36, faces a first-degree battery charge.

Police said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Willow Street around 7 p.m. in response to a shooting that occurred in the area of Garland and Neal Street where they found a person with three gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by helicopter from the Hobby Lobby parking lot to a hospital in Little Rock, and is in stable condition, the post said.

The name of the victim wasn't immediately released.

According to the post, Johnson was transported and booked into the Faulkner County jail.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 450-6130.