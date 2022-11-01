Marriage Licenses

Malcolm Jordan, 29, and Cailyn Henderson, 27, both of Bryant.

Andrew Walsh, 26, and Jaden Hill, 24, both of Little Rock.

Tillman Samsara, 29, and Joshua Samsara, 38, both of Little Rock.

Nicholas Beasley, 34, of Little Rock and Nikki Hampton, 45, of North Little Rock.

Adam Branscum, 32, and Signa Reed, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Jennifer Holland, 49, and Michael Byrd, 53, both of North Little Rock.

Mason Temple, 25, and Jamie Holley, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Blake Gibson, 31, and Priscila De Almeida, 30, both of Little Rock.

James McLelland, 50, and Kristie Nephew, 41, both of Maumelle.

Daniel Ridling, 37, and Samantha Trujillo, 35, both of Sherwood.

Evan Grove, 30, and Kaitlyn Haynes, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Javier Hernandez Olvera, 31, and Merari Lopez Ulloa, 27, both of Ward.

Richard Loveland, 29, and Emma Lemay, 31, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Wilson, 22, and Caitlin Savory, 21, both of Little Rock.

John Proctor, 25, and Stephanie Leake, 25, both of Little Rock.

Thomas Thurman, 20, of Russellville and Rachel Jeffers, 25, of Austin, Pa.

Gregory McEldowney, 24, of Jacksonville and Stacie Nellis, 28, of Sherwood.

Joni Williams, 61, and Calvin Hunt, 48, both of Little Rock.

Kaelee Simmons, 23, and Cody Wallace, 28, both of Mount Vernon.

James Randolph, 38, and Maranda Alford, 37, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3833. Leanna Wall v. Cloin Wall.

22-3834. Sarah Maddox v. Daniel Maddox.

22-3835. Jose Piedra v. Gul Piedra.

22-3836. Vanessa Zellmer v. Edward Zellmer.

22-3837. Laura Dickerson v. Javis Dickerson Sr.

22-3840. Joshua Lundin v. Wesley Lundin.

22-3842. Devon Parker v. Brittany Reynolds.

22-3843. James Ferrell Jr. v. Audra Ferrell.

22-3850. Richard Gagliani v. Shanity Gagliani.

22-3852. Magalene Hogan v. Dylan Gullett.

22-3856. Kelly Szuch v. Louis Szuch Jr.

22-3858. Jason Holt v. Erica Williams.

GRANTED

21-695. Joshua Krablin v. Kelley Krablin.

22-1545. Carmell Boyd v. William Kelly.

22-1748. Ashlyn Melton v. Dennis Melton.

22-2728. Mitchell Moore Jr. v. Travestine Jenkins.

22-3208. Felicia King v. Eric King.

22-3358. Lamarcus Carter v. Catina Carter.

22-3379. Layla Chapman v. Jesse Richardson.