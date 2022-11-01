Familiar foes square off in state House District 98 race

Democrat David Fielding is counting on his record of public service to secure a victory over Republican challenger Wade Andrews in the Arkansas House District 98 race in the Nov. 8 general election.

Fielding has served in the House since 2011. Andrews, a farmer and small-business owner, unsuccessfully challenged Fielding in 2018.

House District 98 encompasses parts of Lafayette, Nevada, Columbia and Ouachita counties, but redistricting moved some cities out of the district. All 100 House districts were redrawn last year following the 2020 U.S. census. Some neighborhoods previously represented by Fielding were moved into other districts, while other neighborhoods moved into the reconfigured District 98.

"I lost parts of Lafayette County; Rosston, Oak Grove and Bluff City in Nevada County; Bearden in Ouachita County, and parts of the south side of Magnolia in Columbia County," Fielding said. "I did gain northern parts of Magnolia and Bodcaw in Nevada County. I used to have parts of Camden, but now I have all of Camden. I also picked up East Camden in Ouachita."

Fielding said the changes make the campaign interesting.

"Picking up new people and getting to know them while maintaining old relationships with current constituents is challenging but rewarding," he said.

Andrews said one of the major changes is the district now includes the entire city of Camden. He said that gives him an advantage because Camden is his hometown.

"With Ouachita County being the population center of the district, I believe that will give me an advantage because I consider this home turf," Andrews said. "Also on a partisan level, the district has shifted to a lean Republican district, so I consider that an advantage as well."

Andrews said he is running because he believes south Arkansas needs "effective leadership."

"My opponent, in 12 years of holding this office, has very little to show for his time there," Andrews said. "His legislative record is bleak. Only a handful of bills that he was the primary sponsor of have made it into law."

Fielding said accessibility is what separates him from Andrews.

"I love being able to take calls from constituents to address their issues to help them," he said. "I am running to have better conditions, to bring jobs to my area, have higher-speed broadband, and to support our schools."

Fielding said his top priorities if elected are having high-speed broadband internet in rural Arkansas; supporting teacher pay raises; supporting first responders; jobs and being a delegate for constituents.

"I will help them with their challenges with any state issue and provide assistance if they have issues with federal programs," he said.

Andrews said his top priorities are cutting taxes, economic growth in the region, educational improvements, constituent services and healthcare access.

"I want to be a vocal ambassador for south Arkansas," he said. "I want to work with statewide officials to bring jobs to south Arkansas."

EDUCATION

Fielding said he supports public schools when it comes to voucher programs and state assistance to help finance private education and/or homeschooling.

"I believe in fully funding public schools," he said. " I believe we should have great schools for all students. We should put money towards improving our schools rather than cutting funding off that will hurt our schools."

Andrews said parents and students have the right to make the best decision on where and how the student is educated. He said for that reason he supports school choice.

"I am in favor of allowing the parent to use the tax dollars that they worked hard for to fund their child's education in whatever setting best fits the child," he said. "If the parent wants to send their child to a traditional public school, that is their choice. If the parents want to home school or let the child participate in distance/virtual learning, then I believe that is their choice."

Andrews said family members have been public school teachers for three generations and that he has seen firsthand how hard the state's educators work. He said that is the reason he is in favor of teacher raises.

" Every student is unique, and the teachers that work with our students are definitely deserving of our respect and the proper pay that follows," he said. "Each district sets different salary schedules. The legislature currently provides funding for each teacher's salary that in most cases is in excess of what the actual contract salary is.

"I would encourage school boards to look at their budgets and give a raise to teachers across the salary schedule, not just the entry level."

Andrews said he is in favor of raising minimum teacher pay to at least $38,000 to $40,000 so that Arkansas can be competitive with surrounding states.

Fielding also supports increasing teacher pay.

"Teachers in Arkansas deserve to be able to afford to live just like those in other states," he said. "Arkansas teachers should not have to consider leaving our state or leaving the teaching profession to afford to pay their bills and raise their families."

Fielding said he also believes in teacher parity, because many teachers are leaving southern Arkansas to go to northern Arkansas.

"The best way we can support our teachers is to give them the pay they deserve, or many will be recruited by other states that pay higher than we do," he said. "I will also advocate for fully funded education."

ABORTION

Earlier this year, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge implemented a 2019 "trigger law" that bans abortions in Arkansas, except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency.

The move was made after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion across the nation. Act 180 of 2019 was crafted to take effect when the state's attorney general certified that Roe had been overturned, returning to the state the authority to prohibit abortion.

Fielding said that while nobody is happy about getting an abortion, the decision should be left to the women, her doctor and her creator.

"It is not the government's job to be involved in personal decisions," he said. "I feel this violates personal liberties. I believe state government can do a better job of helping families, especially lower-income and single-parent families."

Andrews said he is proudly pro-life.

"I support the current law of no abortions allowed, except to save the life of the mother, rape, and incest," he said.

CRIME

Both candidates agree something must be done to address crime.

Fielding said that as a legislator he will continue to get resources to law enforcement agencies.

"We also need to get smart and find out where and why we are seeing increased crime rates so we are better able to fight crime with the right tools," he said.

Andrews said any level of crime is too much.

"It takes standing with our law enforcement officers, making sure they always have the resources they need," he said. "In the same token it takes making sure the court systems have the resources, as well as tough-on-crime prosecutors who will fight for the victims."

BALLOT ISSUES

Voters also will determine the fate of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Fielding said the proposed amendment known as Issue 4 is in the hands of the people.

"If it is passed by the people, I believe those arrested for simple possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use should be released and have their records amended," Fielding said.

Andrews said he is against legalizing recreational marijuana because marijuana can be a gateway to harder drugs.

"The amendment is also poorly written," he said. "It really tells something when groups that normally support this idea come out against it."

Arkansans also will decide whether to join a handful of other states in requiring approval by 60% of voters rather than a simple majority for passage of proposed constitutional amendments.

Issue 2 on Arkansas' general election ballot would raise the requirement for voter approval of proposed constitutional amendments and initiated acts from a simple majority to 60% of votes. If voters approve the proposal, it would become effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Fielding said he is against the amendment.

"Having 60% to pass a ballot measure is not a good policy," he said. "Forty percent of people should not have so much power over the majority of the people. In Arkansas, our motto is 'The People Rule.' To pass a ballot measure, we need to keep the current majority."

Andrews said changing the amendment process to 60% would be a good thing.

"This will prevent things like monopolies and corporations from being written into the state constitution," he said. "It can also protect us from radical ideas like rank choice voting."

Early voting is underway and continues through Nov. 7.