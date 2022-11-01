Fayetteville School District reviewing coach’s email invite to friend’s campaign event

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville School District is investigating after the Fayetteville High School head basketball coach emailed parents inviting students to participate in a political campaign event at the request of the candidate.

The school district made the statement Thursday after receiving inquiries regarding students helping with Scott Berna's City Council campaign in September. Berna is running for Ward 3, Position 1 against Sloan Scroggin, who has held the seat since 2019.

Berna sent an email to Brad Stamps, boys basketball head coach at Fayetteville High School, on Sept. 13 inviting the team to participate in a campaign door-hanger event Sept. 24.

"I am in need of additional people to make the job a little easier for everyone," Berna wrote. "I thought of you and the team and wanted to extend an invitation for your team to help me, and, of course, I would make a contribution to the team for their efforts."

Berna said he wanted to make it clear to parents and students what he was requesting, and that Stamps give them the option to opt out in case they support Scroggin.

"I certainly do not want to make anyone feel uncomfortable," Berna wrote in his email.

Berna included details of the event in the email, including meeting up at the parking lot of Vandergriff Elementary School, instructions on what to do and not do, being assigned to different neighborhoods and placing hangers on door knobs with "little or no interaction with the public."

"I want to make it clear to everyone involved this is a fundraising opportunity for the team and by helping they are not endorsing me," Berna wrote.

Stamps sent an email to several parents from his school account Sept. 14 saying Berna is a good friend of his who's running for City Council.

"Obviously, I am gonna help him anyway I can, and he has extended this invitation as a fund-raising opportunity for our TEAM. You can read his email below explaining," Stamps wrote. "If your child is available and you are OK with them helping, I need to get a head count please. Please send me an individual email or text saying so."

The school district in its statement Thursday said it was aware some students and staff members volunteered to work at a political campaign event and an email from a staff member invited them to the event.

"The matter is being investigated and addressed. We believe this was an isolated event caused by internal miscommunication. This action is not in line with our district policies," the district wrote. "The School District does not endorse or oppose any political candidate or ballot issue."

District spokesman Alan Wilbourn said the district is reviewing the matter and any personnel actions are confidential.

In a statement, Berna said he asked the basketball team for help because his children played sports at Fayetteville Public Schools and that he and his wife have supported the district's sports teams in various ways.

"After understanding that this was a permissible use of campaign funds, according to the Arkansas Ethics Commission, as long as it is fully disclosed on the campaign expenditure report then it was a no-brainer for me," Berna wrote.

Berna said he made a $1,000 contribution to the boys booster club for about two hours of assistance with placing door-hangers.

"Frankly, trying to make this an issue just before the election is nothing but a cheap smear tactic by cynical political opponents in an attempt to create the illusion of wrongdoing, when no wrong has been done and certainly nothing was done in secret," he wrote.

Kyle Smith, a former City Council member who's volunteering for Scroggin's campaign, made a records request to the school district asking for the email correspondence between Berna and Stamps and other information. The email exchange was shared by a number of people on social media this week.

Scroggin said he didn't ask Smith to make the records request. He said he saw a Facebook post from Berna's campaign account from the door-hanger event and found it "kind of odd."

"Up to this point, I think both campaigns publicly have been pretty clean. I'm hoping that's something that can continue," Scroggin said. "I am a little concerned about some of the things I've heard. Hopefully this is a learning lesson for people, and understanding when you volunteer people you have control over, it's not really volunteering."