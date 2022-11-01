Hiker found alive in Buffalo National River park after 5 nights in the woods





A hiker missing since Thursday was found alive Tuesday in the Buffalo National River park in north Arkansas.

Clinton Preston Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, appeared to be uninjured but was exhausted and weak from not eating, said Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

Wheeler said Smith was found about noon Tuesday by a search crew comprised of people from the National Park Service and the Arkansas State Police search and rescue team.

Wheeler said Smith was found next to the river, about 2.5 miles from Hemmed-in Hollow Trail, where he had gone hiking. He was found in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend, according to a news release from the Buffalo National River office.

Wheeler said Smith was being brought out of the woods on horseback Tuesday afternoon. He said Smith had to rest often when he tried to walk, so horseback was a better way to transport him.

Wheeler said a group of local people who were riding in the area lent authorities one of their horses for Smith to ride.

"He's not out of the woods yet," said Wheeler. "I mean that literally, not metaphorically."

In the news release, the Buffalo National River office thanked Fred Woehl and his horse team for their assistance. Weohl is a member of the Boone County Quorum Court.

Smith was reported missing at about 9 p.m. Friday after failing to return from a hike the previous day, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo National River office.

"It's been cold enough that we were worried about hypothermia, especially with the rain,” said Wheeler. "I don't know how he got through that, but he did."

Park rangers urge hikers to be aware of hazards and be physically prepared for all attempted hiking trips. The Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail is steep and rugged, according to last week's news release provided by the National Park Service.