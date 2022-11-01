• Bruce Romanick, a North Dakota state judge whose previous ruling blocking the state's abortion ban from taking effect was sent back to him for further consideration by the state Supreme Court, said he will keep his ruling because the procedure's legality has not been decided by the high court.

• Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is isolating at home in Massachusetts, the agency said, after testing positive for covid-19 for the second time in a month.

• Walter Harold Mitchell III, the former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who was convicted of dumping body parts around central Arizona, was sentenced to more than six years in prison -- including concurrent 2½-year prison terms for 24 counts and a concurrent but consecutive 3¾-year term for five other counts.

• Darin Schierbaum, who has served as Atlanta's interim police chief since June, has been named to the full-time position, Mayor Andre Dickens announced.

• Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, accused of fatally stabbing two people on the Las Vegas Strip, was granted a competency evaluation by a state judge, and his attorney, Scott Coffee, said the man had a history of mental health treatment in Los Angeles.

• Chuck Wright, sheriff of Spartanburg County, S.C., rejected accusations by the president of Shaw University, a historically Black college and university, that the stop of a bus by officers of his department was a case of racial profiling, saying it was pulled over because it was seen swerving.

• Jennifer Dorow, circuit judge in Waukesha County, Wis., has set aside two days for a sentencing hearing for Darrell Brooks, convicted of killing six people after driving his SUV through a Christmas parade, to accommodate dozens of people who want to speak.

• Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for Missouri Health and Senior Services, said in a statement that the agency is investigating the treatment of a pregnant woman at a southern Missouri hospital who was denied an emergency abortion, with doctors telling the patient the state's abortion-ban law supersedes their medical judgment.

• Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston division, said authorities have identified the remains of a murder victim known as the "Lady of the Dunes" after the body without hands was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore in July 1974 as those of Ruth Marie Terry, 37, of Tennessee.