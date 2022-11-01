Jones not all about football at LRTD Club





Lighter topics aren't typically on the menu for coaches with a 2-7 record.

That's even more so with Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones, who, even in his more different moments, still strikes a relatively intense figure.

But that didn't stop 103.7 FM, The Buzz, host Wess Moore from engaging Jones in a conversation about candy. It was Halloween, after all.

"I've got to go Kit Kat," Jones said when asked for his Halloween preference.

It was a rare moment of non-football conversation as Jones spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock on Monday afternoon. The Red Wolves' second-year head coach didn't shy away from the frustration of what will be a third straight losing season at ASU and the challenges of playing nine consecutive Saturdays since the start of September.

"This is kind of therapy for me," Jones said. "As a leader, it's hard because you have to keep everything in frame, you have to keep everything inside you, and you have to continue to plot the course when things go good, bad or indifferent.

"It's why I love being a head football coach."

Jones retold the story of his introduction to coaching while working as an intern in the late 1980s for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Coach Ray Perkins -- who later spent the 1992 season as ASU's head coach.

Despite growing up in Saugatuck, Mich., Jones was a lifelong Bucs fan and had written letters to the team when he was as young as 9 years old.

"My senior year in high school, I get a random call in July," Jones said. "[Tampa Bay was] looking for somebody to come in and do the laundry for training camp, and I had to be there the next day. I said, 'I'll take it.'"

Jones, who was a walk-on at Ferris State, wound up blowing out his knee during a pickup game of basketball with other Buccaneers staff members.

That kickstarted a 17-year coaching adventure that took him to Rutgers, Division III Wilkes (Pa.), back to Ferris State, then Central Michigan and West Virginia before ultimately taking his initial head coaching job at Central Michigan in 2007.

Yet eight of Jones' first 11 seasons as a head coach were winning campaigns. Not even in 2017, when he was fired at Tennessee, did Jones end a year with fewer than four victories.

In 21 games with the Red Wolves, Jones has won just that many: four.

"I've never experienced anything like this," Jones said of his team's 2022 campaign. "If you ask any coach, two of the most critical keys to having a successful season [are] No. 1, your schedule, and No. 2, your health.

"It's just been one of those years, and I can tell you this, I've probably experienced every gamut of emotion you can imagine [and] many sleepless nights."

Jones detailed injuries to significant players, among them backup quarterback A.J. Mayer and offensive lineman Makilan Thomas.

Mayer spent several days prior to ASU's game at Louisiana-Lafayette in the hospital dealing with what doctors believed was a serious allergic reaction. Only when his right throwing arm swelled up "like a leg" against the Ragin' Cajuns was it uncovered that Mayer was reacting to a staph infection, keeping him out against South Alabama this weekend.

Thomas has been able to start every game this season, but he's played much of the year with what Jones -- for the first time -- labeled as a broken foot.

"He basically has been playing in a boot that's been made to fit and look like a sneaker," Jones said during his radio interview.

Despite playing his 40th different starter Saturday in a 31-3 loss, Jones expressed optimism Monday. He sees the silver linings in transforming the Red Wolves' culture after a 2021 season with "a group of individuals that ... did not invest in each other."

Jones pointed to the leadership of new ASU Chancellor Todd Shields and Athletic Director Jeff Purinton.

And he reminded the audience that he views this season -- not last season -- as Year 1 in a multi-year process of reestablishing steady success at ASU.

"We talk about building a program," Jones said. "I love building something, I love taking something and creating something very, very special. ... We're going to be the best of the best because one day, we're going to start raising not only future employees and future leaders but NFL players."



