Laywers seek to amend case over when poor people get representation

Lawyers who sued a judge in Benton County over whether criminal defendants should be provided a lawyer at first appearance and bond hearings want to add more defendants.

The defense claims the request is a futile attempt to avoid the case being dismissed.

The federal lawsuit filed in July claims not appointing a lawyer to represent people who can't afford to hire one in the earliest stages of a criminal case is a violation of their constitutional rights. The case was filed in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville by Doug Norwood and Alison Lee on behalf of Abigail Farella and Logan Murphy. The lawsuit seeks class action certification.

The lawsuit argues Farella and Murphy were both arrested on felony charges and given bail hearings before District Judge A.J. Anglin. Both were found to be indigent, but didn't have attorneys appointed to represent them at their bail hearings.

Defendants who can't afford a lawyer in a criminal case are deemed indigent. If a judge finds a person indigent, he must appoint a public defender or other attorney to represent him. At dispute is when in the process the defender must be appointed.

There is a pending motion to dismiss the case. The motion, filed in July, argues judges have sovereign immunity from being sued, defendants have no constitutional right to a lawyer at that point in the proceedings and the plaintiffs have failed to state a valid claim.

Anglin is represented by lawyers from the Arkansas Attorney General's Office.

Norwood and Lee want to add Gregg Parrish, the executive director of the Arkansas Public Defender Commission, and Jay Saxton, chief public defender for Benton County.

"Both parties are necessary additions as they are responsible for the appearance, or lack thereof, of public defenders at initial bail hearings," according to the motion to amend the lawsuit and add the pair.

Lawyers for Anglin contend adding Parrish and Saxton would do nothing to alter the claims in the lawsuit.

"All of these claims are predicated on a faulty assertion that plaintiffs had a right to counsel, which they were denied," according to their response. "This simply is not accurate."

They go on to argue the right to counsel under the Sixth Amendment is only triggered "at or after the initiation of adversary judicial criminal proceedings -- whether by way of formal charge, preliminary hearing, indictment, information or arraignment."

They argue the U.S. Supreme Court has held a defendant didn't have a right to counsel at a probable cause hearing because of its limited function and its nonadversarial character.

"First, at the bail hearings, Judge Anglin determined that probable cause existed, set bail amounts for plaintiffs and no other persons were present," according to the defense. "Thus, the bail hearings were not sufficiently adversarial and were more administrative; therefore, plaintiffs did not have a constitutional right to have counsel present with them at the bail hearings."

They further contend Farella and Murphy were appointed public defenders for the remainder of their cases at their bail hearings, which is in accordance with existing Supreme Court rulings.