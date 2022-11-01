Legalization of recreational marijuana will negatively impact Arkansas businesses, governor, others say

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and representatives from Arkansas' trucking, agriculture and construction industries expressed during a news conference Monday their opposition to the state's proposed recreational marijuana amendment.

Hutchinson, who was administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency under President George W. Bush, said legal marijuana would hurt the state's labor market as many companies would still test employees for the drug while it becomes more available.

"As I recruit industry to this state and future governors recruit industry to this state, we're competing with other Southern states, so this puts us at a disadvantage in recruiting industry if Issue 4 passes," Hutchinson said.

If approved, the proposed constitutional amendment -- also known as ballot Issue 4 -- would allow the state to issue licenses to up to 120 dispensaries to sell recreational cannabis to those 21 and older. Adults, 21 and older, will be able to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana under the proposed amendment to the state's constitution. Arkansas could become the 20th state to legalize recreational cannabis if the amendment passes.

The news conference was a late push just eight days away from election day, Nov. 8, and a week after early voting began. Hutchinson has already stated his opposition to the amendment and criticized President Joe Biden for issuing a pardon to thousands who were convicted of low-level marijuana possession.

Shannon Samples Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association, said legal marijuana would be an occupational hazard for truckers with more impaired drivers on the road. Haskell Dickinson of McGeorge Contracting Company said legal cannabis would mean more construction workers high on the job.

Arkansas Farm Bureau has run ads against the amendment hoping to sway voters in the mostly rural state in the final days of the election. Stanley Hill, vice president of public affairs and government relations at the Arkansas Farm Bureau, said he could not provide a figure on how much the group has spent on ads opposing Issue 4.

For marijuana advocates, the new conference was just another Halloween trick.

"Like an old scare tactic of the Halloween sequel, today's press conference repeats yesterday's claims that the sky will fall," Robert McLarty, a pro-legalization advocate and consultant, said in a statement. "It didn't fall in 2016 and won't fall once Arkansas voters pass Issue 4."

The Arkansas Farm Bureau also opposed the medical marijuana legalization effort in 2016 but the measure was approved by voters.

Groups for and against legalized recreational marijuana have raised millions of dollars in recent months, directing their funds largely toward TV commercials and consultants.

Responsible Growth Arkansas, a group in favor of legal cannabis, raised $850,000 in September, almost entirely from medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivators in the state. Much of those funds have been spent on ads claiming that legalizing cannabis will bring more funding to the police while the drug will be tightly regulated like alcohol.

In opposition, Safe and Secure Communities, a group against Issue 4, raised $1.75 million in August from only two donors -- Ronald M. Cameron of Little Rock, chairman of Mountaire Corp., and Illinois businessman Richard Uihlein, CEO of Uline, a distributor of shipping and packaging materials.

The group has an ad claiming recreational marijuana would lead to increased traffic collisions and youth drug use.

Ballot question committees are required to submit updated financial disclosure reports today, which will show recently raised funds and how they are spent in the final weeks leading up to election day.

Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College published results last week from a recent poll it conducted. Of the 978 Arkansas voters surveyed, 50.5% said they supported marijuana legalization, while 43% said they were against it and 6.5% were undecided. The poll shows a tightening of the race after a previous poll from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College showed 58% supported the amendment, 29% opposed it and 12.5% were undecided.

Asked Monday whether the marijuana amendment will pass, Hutchinson said the vote could go either way.

"I know the trend of the polls, I know what the last poll showed," Hutchinson said. "But polls are just a glimpse in time."