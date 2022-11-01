Reasons to vote GOP

Sarah H. Sanders (SHS) blames the Biden administration for the current inflation. Inflation occurs when too many dollars chase too few goods. The effects of the covid virus peaked in the Trump administration, and Trump exacerbated production and supply problems by making the use of vaccines and masks a Republican no-no. SHS either does not realize this or chooses to ignore it, and then advocates increasing the money supply, which will only increase inflation. If you want more inflation, vote Republican!

Also, SHS blames Democrats for the increase in crime in this country. Seems to me Republican legislation has flooded this country with handguns and semiautomatic weapons. When this flood hit immature males, crime increased. Did any reasonable person expect some other result? Republicans will not vote any sensible restrictions on the possession of handguns and automatic weapons. If you think the country can take an increase in senseless slaughter, vote Republican.

OTTO HENRY ZINKE

Fayetteville

Bringing sanity back

I am writing this to give hope. The next Ronald Reagan lives in Arizona and she is a woman. She is a God-fearing Christian, she is intelligent, she is angry of the Democrat leadership, she is moral, has a stellar reputation and has a stable family. She was a Reagan Republican, then was hopeful of Barack Obama and even voted for him, but now knows he was bad; she was then an independent and returned to Republican ranks. She left a very lucrative TV career and had a Christian experience in a new church where she felt the preacher was talking specifically to her and to the lady friend who brought her to this church. She is Kari Lake. I believe she likely will be the next governor of Arizona. Although she is bent upon serving Arizona, she very well may be the very first woman president of the United States. She is a constitutionalist. She is not pompous. She knows that God has opened up doors for her that she never could have opened. Stay tuned to Kari Lake. She is the real deal.

You may get acquainted with her unfiltered by searching for "Kari Lake Debunks Rumors About Her Faith" on YouTube.

This is exciting! God brought hope (Jesus) through a woman and now I believe God is bringing hope through another woman who is a devout Christian who is a follower of Jesus. She is a real Christian. Nothing fake about her faith. Being an octogenarian and retired Navy man, I am excited to see the possibilities of bringing sanity back into our beloved nation.

JOHN J. EMMONS

Hot Springs Village

Learn about fascism

I have a homework assignment for my fellow Arkansans. First, go to a dictionary and look up the definition of the word "fascism." Second, go to a history book and read up on the history of Germany and Italy in the 1920s and 1930s. Interesting, isn't it?

I will close with three adages that are very relevant today. Ignorance may be bliss, but it is not a virtue. Patriotism may be the last refuge of a scoundrel, but religion is the first (my modifications). Lastly, when fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and waving a Bible.

JAMES B. SAWYER

Fayetteville

Best for democracy

It is shameful that some of our elected officials and a few writers for this paper are supporting Issue 2. This is the third time since 2016 that a majority of the members of the General Assembly have referred an amendment to voters that, if approved, would make it more difficult for citizens to pass amendments or acts initiated by themselves. The first two times their schemes were to make it more difficult to gather petitions. Both failed.

This time their plan is to require a supermajority of 60 percent for passage of either an amendment or an initiated act. If Issue 2 passes, it will undoubtedly make it more difficult for proposals to be approved by the voters, but is that really a good idea? If you think that it is, then consider just this one case.

In 1992, voters approved by a comfortable margin an amendment that allowed local voters to place an issue on the ballot for their fellow citizens to consider increasing or decreasing tax support for city or county libraries. It was on the basis of this 1992 amendment that the citizens of Little Rock, North Little Rock, and the rest of Pulaski County repeatedly voted to tax themselves to drastically improve their local libraries. I expect that most people, at least judging by the way they voted and use the libraries, thought this was good for their communities.

Sadly, if Issue 2 had been the law back in 1992, none of this progress would have occurred because that library funding amendment only received 59.18 percent of the vote.

Over the past decades the voters have approved many amendments and initiated acts I did not like, and disapproved just as many I supported. Those same voters have also approved some issues I think were pretty good. Either way, I am content to let the majority rule, and I hope most voters will agree with me that this is the best way for our democracy to function. Vote no on Issue 2 and then let's get busy putting together some citizen-initiated legislation that, if approved, would make this state a better place for all of us.

BOBBY ROBERTS

Little Rock

Bobby Roberts is the retired director of the Central Arkansas Library System.

Southern social media

My wife and I are thinking about starting a new social media platform (if we win the Powerball), dedicated to the Southern mentality.

We are going to call it "Cooter." Can't be any worse than the rest!

SCOTT HEARN

Little Rock