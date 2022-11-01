Little Rock city director says Mayor Frank Scott Jr. instructed department head to withhold document

Little Rock City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4 on Monday said the director of the city's Planning and Development Department recently told her that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. instructed him to withhold a document from an individual who had requested it.

In a statement posted online, Scott denied the accusation and suggested others were attempting to spin a false narrative in the lead-up to the Nov. 8 election.

The matter arose last week, Peck said in an interview.

On Wednesday, she received an email from one of her constituents, Kent Myers, asking for help with obtaining a request for qualifications related to a development plan, Peck said.

Peck reached out to Little Rock Planning and Development Director Jamie Collins, who told her he was working on Myers' request, she said. The following day, Collins called her and explained it was taking longer than anticipated, she said.

On Friday morning, Collins called Peck again and said he still had not sent it, she said.

During the call, Collins said that something was "fishy" about the request and suggested that it might be related to the upcoming election, Peck recalled. Collins told her the mayor did not want him to send it, Peck said.

Collins indicated he was going to take off work for a few days and would follow up later, she said.

Peck then called Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore, who told her he would talk to Collins, she recalled.

Unable to reach Collins, Moore reached out to Collins' assistant, Peck said. "And the assistant then called Jamie, and Jamie called the mayor, and the mayor called Bruce, and told Bruce we weren't going to send it," Peck said. "And that leads us to today."

Peck recalled that Moore told her he had urged Scott to send it, citing recent Arkansas Freedom of Information Act issues.

Contrary to Scott's assertion, Peck acknowledged that it was she who went to the media, not Myers.

Peck said she spoke to television reporter Mitch McCoy and independent blogger/attorney Matthew Campbell of the "Blue Hog Report." She also spoke to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter over the weekend.

The reason was that Moore told her, "'You need to get somebody to send a FOIA request,'" and she said she would, Peck recalled.

Peck said she did not regret any of it. She said the whole situation "stinks."

Campbell went public with the allegation on Monday morning.

In a tweet thread, he relayed that an individual last week asked for a copy of a request for qualifications related to development plans, and Scott later instructed Collins "not to send it."

"Think about that for a second," Campbell wrote at one point. "In the face of losing two [Arkansas Freedom of Information Act] suits Tuesday, & despite all the scandal around LITfest, Frank Scott Jr is still so opposed to letting people know what he's doing as mayor that he told a department director to illegally withhold a public record."

Scott and Collins denied the allegation on Monday in response. In a Twitter thread of his own, the mayor publicly identified the requester as Myers.

Scott attributed the dust-up to individuals affiliated with his leading opponent in the mayoral race, retired car-dealership magnate Steve Landers Sr.

"I realize the election is eight days away, and desperate folks are doing desperate things," Scott wrote. "Steve [Landers] supporters and consultants are lying about me...again. The latest incident involves a consultant running to the press to state I instructed City employees not to provide a document.

"That is outright false," he went on. "Apart from the City stating that it didn't have the requested document and then actually providing a document that the City did have to satisfy his request, Mr. Kent Myers decided to run to the press to push this false narrative."

In his Twitter thread, Scott also referred to the fact that the city attorney's office oversees responses to FOIA requests. (The mayor announced the change in August as part of a broad FOIA overhaul.)

Myers could not be reached for comment via email Monday. Landers did not return a phone call Monday.

Peck said that Myers informed her earlier this year that he was planning to help Landers with his campaign.

According to his LinkedIn page, Myers most recently served as the city manager of Fredericksburg, Texas. He previously served as the city manager of Hot Springs from November 1994 to December 2008, his profile says.

"I was not directed by the Mayor or a representative to not release information," Collins wrote to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via email Monday.

Responding to the same questions that were posed to Collins, Moore did not address whether the mayor or a representative sought to withhold information. "I did not have a copy of the report," Moore wrote.

Shortly after taking office in 2019, Scott announced a reorganization of city government in which six department heads, including the director of planning and development, would report to him instead of the city manager.

Peck said Monday that she was "beyond angry that Jamie is lying."

Campbell recently went to court to obtain records from the city of Little Rock, and an attorney for the city last week admitted before Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Chip Welch that officials had failed to provide records to Campbell as required by law.

Public records provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday evening following an FOIA request show Myers emailed Collins on Oct. 24 and copied Moore.

At that time, Myers asked for links to reports on development plans tied to three areas of the city that he suggested were completed following a 2020 request for qualifications.

The records confirm that on Wednesday Myers wrote to Peck seeking her assistance, and Peck wrote to Collins the same day. Approximately half an hour later, he wrote to her, "Call when you get a chance."

Collins replied to Myers later that day to say he had been out of the office, but the city was working on gathering the requested documentation.

On Sunday morning, Collins provided Myers with a link to a draft presentation, which he said had not been presented to the city board and was subject to change.

In response, Myers said he had been seeking a different "plan/report" which he and Collins had discussed at a recent city board meeting. This prompted further dialogue between Collins and Myers.

When asked for a response from Scott on Monday, mayoral spokesman Aaron Sadler wrote in an email that the requester had asked Collins last week "for a copy of a report that does not exist and has never been in the City's possession."

Sadler said the city had a copy of a presentation that was conducted over Zoom, which he said was provided to the requester.

"Contrary to inaccurate public reports, the City of Little Rock has provided documents as requested, and the Mayor never directed any documents to be withheld," Sadler wrote.