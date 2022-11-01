Little Rock police ID driver in fatal pursuit

A man died after crashing into an electrical pole while fleeing officers in Little Rock, police said.

Colby Bell, 23, of Little Rock died after he crashed in a 2015 Dodge he’d been driving north on South Woodrow Street, near West 11th Street on Monday just before 1 a.m., a crash report from the Little Rock Police Department said.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Police Department, confirmed on Tuesday morning that Bell was the driver involved in Monday’s fatal police pursuit.

A news release from the Little Rock police said Bell was seen going 55 mph in a 30 mph zone on Asher Avenue and Johnson Street.

“In an attempt to stop the vehicle as it turned northbound on Woodrow Street, Officers activated lights and sirens for speeding and reckless driving,” the release said.

Police said Bell was driving at speeds near 90 mph when he lost control at the intersection of South Woodrow street and 12th street.

Bell hit an electrical pole, turned over multiple times and before hitting a parked, unoccupied 2008 GMC, according to the release and the report.

He was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock where he later died, the release said.

Bell’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy, the release said. According to the crash report, next-of-kin have been notified.

Officers at the scene reported the roads were dry and weather was clear at the time of the crash.